The Minnesota Twins have until 6 p.m. on Tuesday to add prospects to the 40-man roster in order to protect them from the Rule 5 draft. Due to the lockout that is expected to start on Dec. 2, the Rule 5 draft will almost certainly get pushed back until a later date.

Even with the impending work stoppage, baseball business will still continue on as normal for now and the Twins need to figure out who they will be adding to their roster by Tuesday afternoon.

Minnesota has 31 players eligible for the Rule 5 draft this winter, but the majority will end up not being protected. Out of the crop, the minor league numbers from right-handed pitcher C.J. Culpepper catches the eye, making him a great candidate to be protected.

Why C.J. Culpepper?

Minnesota Twins ball bag on field during batting practice before the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Culpepper is a 25-year old right-handed pitcher out of California Baptist University who’s spent all five of his minor league seasons within the Twins system. After three seasons of collegiate ball pitching for the Lancers, Minnesota selected him in the 13th round of the 2022 draft.

Minnesota was developing him primarily as a starting pitcher across his first four minor league seasons, hence 53 of his 55 appearances were starts, but Culpepper saw a lot more action out of the bullpen in 2026, making 35 relief appearances and seven starts.

According to a report put out by MLB Pipeline in 2025, Culpepper features a five-pitch arsenal consisting of a quality fastball, slider, and cutter, to go along with a below average curveball and changeup.

Over his career, Culpepper has excelled at limiting home runs while also generating a ton of ground balls. This past season he only allowed eight home runs across 79.2 innings of work while inducing ground balls at an excellent 46.5% clip.

In 2026, Culpepper tossed 22.1 innings in Double-A Wichita before being promoted to Triple-A St. Paul in May where he’d go on to accumulate 57.1 innings there. Including both levels of action, he owned a 4.29 ERA and 1.46 WHIP along with a 4.84 xERA and 4.63 FIP.

Control was a bit of a problem for Culpepper this year as he averaged 4.97 walks per nine innings, or in other words a poor 12.5% clip. That's making his predictive stats not look great while signaling room for improvement.

On a positive note, Culpepper did manage a respectable 23.8% strikeout rate while stranding base runners at an excellent 73.1% clip. Opponents also managed only a .238 batting average against him.

Even though Culpepper had a bit of a down year, amid a significant change in roles, it’d still be smart of the Twins to add him to the 40-man roster. Just last year, he pitched to a 2.43 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 17 starts further showing his potential.

He may not be ready to open the 2027 season in the majors, but he’s projected to make his major league debut sometime next year. Culpepper has been a more-known prospect as of recent years and the Twins shouldn’t take the risk of exposing him to the rule-5 draft.

If he does at some point crack the Twins roster in 2027, Culpepper would fit perfectly into a long-relief role due to his expanded pitch mix and track record of starting in the minors.