Three Realistic Trade Targets Who Fit the Twins’ Biggest Needs

The Minnesota Twins are not in a position where one move will fix everything. Their deadline approach needs to be more practical than dramatic, focused less on making national headlines and more on patching the areas that have kept them from standing out in their division.

Their issues start with the pitching staff. Minnesota has enough offensive firepower thanks to players such as Byron Buxton, Trevor Larnach and Ryan Jeffers, however, the run prevention has not been steady enough.

The bullpen remains the clearest concern, and even after adding Tommy Nance from the Toronto Blue Jays, the Twins still need more production from their staff if their goal is to make a playoff push.

Here are three realistic targets who would make sense.

Kirby Yates, RHP, Los Angeles Angels

Kirby Yates delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yates fits what the Twins need due to his combination of production, and affordability.

The veteran right-hander has a 3.00 ERA, 28 strikeouts, three saves and a 1.00 WHIP this season. He also signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Angels before the season, making him an affordable rental who should not require much to get a deal done.

Minnesota needs bullpen help, but it should not drain its farm system for a short-term reliever. For the Angels, a deal would make sense as well. At 38-59 and far from contention, Los Angeles should be willing to move useful veteran pieces if it helps the organization reset and build toward its next competitive window.

Brooks Raley, LHP, New York Mets

Brooks Raley pitches in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raley would give the Twins a different kind of bullpen upgrade. Instead of another right-handed arm, Minnesota would be adding a veteran left-hander who has experience handling important outs late in games. That would give manager Derek Shelton more matchup flexibility and make the bullpen less predictable.

Raley has posted a 2.10 ERA with 36 strikeouts and a 1.17 WHIP for the Mets this season. He would not have to close games in Minnesota to be valuable. Instead, he could give the Twins a trusted left-handed option in leverage spots, especially against left-handed hitters, while also changing the tempo of a game with his breaking-ball-heavy approach.

The Mets are also a logical trade partner. They have had a disappointing season and several veteran relievers could be moved if they sell. For New York, dealing Raley would be about getting something back for a veteran arm instead of letting him finish the year on a team going nowhere.

Jo Adell, OF, Los Angeles Angels

Jo Adell celebrates after hitting a single and driving in the game tying run against the Texas Rangers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bullpen should be Minnesota’s priority, but the Twins could also use another power bat if the price is right.

He has hit .245 with 13 home runs, 52 RBI and a .686 OPS in 96 games for the Angels. His production is down from last year, but the raw power still makes him interesting. Adell could add right-handed thump to the outfield and give the Twins another option if injuries or inconsistency impact the lineup.

This would be a different kind of deal for the Angels. Adell is not a rental, so Los Angeles would not have to move him just to move him. But if the Angels are willing to reshape the roster and cash in on a player who still has value, Minnesota should pick up the phone.

Yates and Raley would address the biggest weakness, while Adell would give Minnesota a more aggressive offensive bet. If the Twins want to stay in the race, then they have to fix the areas that has harmed them the most this season.