Twins Nominate Pablo López for Prestigious MLB Award for Third Straight Year

The Minnesota Twins announced on Monday morning that the team has nominated RHP Pablo López for Major League Baseball's Roberto Clemente Award.

“Like Roberto Clemente before him, Pablo López exemplifies humanity, compassion, and the best of our game,” Twins Executive Vice President and General Manager Jeremy Zoll said in a statement released on Monday morning.

“Even in a year when injury prevented him from pitching, Pablo’s commitment to others—from teammates to those less fortunate—never wavered. His integrity, generosity, and leadership make our clubhouse, our organization, and our communities better every day.”

About the Roberto Clemente Award

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Kendry Rojas and starting pitcher Pablo López. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Roberto Clemente Award is presented each season as a recognition of an MLB player who is representative of the game of baseball through involvement in the community, philanthropy, and good character on and off the field. All 30 teams nominate a player, and this season, the Twins nominated López. This is the third straight season that the Twins have nominated López for this award, and the fourth time López has been nominated in his career.

The last Twin to win the award was Nelson Cruz in the 2021 season.

About Lòpez' Work

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As fans know, Lòpez has not pitched for the Twins this season. That said, Lòpez has been a constant in the Twins clubhouse and has never stopped his charitable works, most notably his support for local children’s hospitals. This was inspired by his parents, who have passed; both were doctors. The release by the Twins noted that “every September, he [López] honors Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by visiting patients at Children’s Minnesota and M Health Fairview.”

López has also been a big supporter of the Twins Community Fund and its youth development programs, the release noted. López has spoken at the Twins High School Leadership Academy, where he inspired the youth he spoke to. He also handed out free baseball gloves to kids in Minneapolis and coached young athletes in multiple clinics over the season.

López also embraces his Venezuelan roots, working to help eliminate educators using their personal money to provide supplies for their students. According to the release, “This spring, Pablo joined the MTCF for a recess takeover at a Minneapolis elementary school, connecting with Venezuelan kids and celebrating Diá del Niño. Following the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela in June, Pablo leveraged his social media platform to raise awareness and funds, and he designated his MTCF charitable giving to support three organizations leading relief efforts.”

How Can Fans Show Support?

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Twins fans can show support by voting for López on MLB's website between now and September 27th at 11:59 pm. Every vote counts, and the winner of the award will be honored at this year's World Series.