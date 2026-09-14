Twins Takeaways: Joe Ryan Struggles as Playoff Hopes Take Massive Hit

The Minnesota Twins lost the rubber game and the series to the division rival Guardians 9-2. On the season, the Twins fall nine games under .500 to 70-79. The loss all but seals the fate of the Twins this season as they sit six games back of the AL Central and 5 1/2 games back of the final wild card spot.

Joe Ryan's Outing

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Joe Ryan, it was another subpar outing on Sunday afternoon, as he took the loss in his second consecutive outing. Ryan gave up four runs, seven hits, and two home runs. The most concerning part is that Ryan only struck one batter out in his outing. His season ERA raised to 3.84.

Breakdown of Twins Pitcher Joe Ryan's start against the Guardians. | mlbpitchprofiler.com

Another bad sign for Ryan was that his stuff was down across the board. Frankly, he looked bad. From the leadoff home run surrendered to Steven Kwan to finishing having only given up four runs when it could have been much worse, the diminishing stuff should be a concern for the Twins. This is two straight starts with similar lines. The difference today was Ryan was not dominant with the strikeouts.

The Twins are still fighting for October, but if they fall out of the race, the Twins should sit Ryan down for the rest of the season, as they did with Byron Buxton.

Twins' Offense

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Trevor Larnach. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For as bad as Ryan was in his outing, the Twins' offense was just as bad, if not worse. They scored just two runs — both against Guardians starter Tanner Bibee. The first was on an RBI double off the bat of Kody Clemens, who continues to be productive. The second run came on a solo home run off the bat of Trevor Larnach, who is looking better at the plate as of late as he's received less playing time.

Coming into the outing, Bibee had been struggling. Not today. He was fully dominant and just mowed the Twins down batter after batter. Bibee pitched 6.2 innings, striking out seven and only walking two batters. The Guardians' pitching staff held the Giants to 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position on the day.

The Twins need to be better offensively in general. They did not have the best at-bats overall on the day, and it cost them. With the low scores they have posted as of late, it makes it so that their pitching staff needs to be next to perfect. The only issue with that is the Twins' pitching staff, especially with Ryan performing the way he has of late, is quite far from perfect.

What’s Next?

The Twins will continue their homestand with the Yankees coming to town. For the Twins, they will send out RHP Dean Kremer, who is 3-5 with a 5.65 ERA. For New York, it will be RHP Will Warren, who is 10-6 with a 4.05 ERA. First pitch Monday will be at 7:40 P.M. CT on TwinsTV.