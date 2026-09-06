Twins Post Lineup for Crucial Series Finale as Bailey Ober Faces White Sox

The Minnesota Twins are going for the series win against the Chicago White Sox on the road. For the Twins, Sunday's game is essential given the AL Central lead the White Sox hold and the ramifications that could come in the Wild Card hunt, sitting 3 1/2 games back before game time.

For the Twins, it will be RHP Bailey Ober. On the season, Ober is 7-4 with a 4.37 ERA. In his career against the White Sox, Ober holds a 3.56 ERA over 86.0 innings. The Twins need a solid start from Ober, with their high-end relievers all being used in Saturday's win.

For the White Sox, it will be LHP Bryan Hudson. On the season, Hudson owns a 4-4 record with a 3.03 ERA. In his career against the Twins, he's pitched 7 1/3 innings to the tune of a 1.23 ERA. Another lefty will be a tough matchup for the Twins offense, but they were able to handle Anthony Kay yesterday, so they should be able to get to Hudson as well.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. CT at Rate Field. The game will be brodcast exclusivly on Peacock.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Luke Keaschall -- RF Brooks Lee -- 3B Ryan Jeffers -- C Josh Bell -- DH Kody Clemens -- 2B Royce Lewis -- 1B Trevor Larnach -- LF Kaelen Culpepper -- SS Walker Jenkins -- CF

Lineup Notes

Walker Jenkins returns to the Twins lineup in center field after an off day on Saturday.

Ryan Jeffers is indeed back behind the plate after his big offensive effort on Saturday.

Kaelen Culpepper returns to the eight spot, even after being successful in theat spot in the lineup.

Matchups to Watch

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrew Benintendi vs. Bailey Ober

Andrew Benintendi has been quit in this series against the Twins. That could change Sunday given his career numbers against Ober, where he has six hits in 25 at-bats. It's not sparking, but Benintendi took over last weeks game that Ober started, driving in all the runs. Shutting down Benintendi should be a key to the Twins success today.

Ryan Jeffers vs. Bryan Hudson

Ryan Jeffers was one of the heros yesterday. The Twins need him to be a hero again today. Jeffers has been really good against left-handed pitching this season, batting .284 with a .877 OPS against them this season.

Luke Keaschall vs. Bryan Hudson

Luke Keaschall has been super successful out of the leadoff spot this season, and the Twins should look for that to continue against the lefty the White Sox are throwing. Keaschall has been the table setter for the rest of the bats behind him in the offense.