Twins Reveal Lineup for Series Opener as Zebby Matthews Faces White Sox

The Minnesota Twins now begin a road trip, starting with three games against the Chicago White Sox. If the Twins still have any hope of playing October baseball, this weekend's series is key.

For the Twins, it will be RHP Zebby Matthews, who's been pitching extremely well as of late. This season, Matthews is 9-8 with a 4.58 ERA. In his last start against the White Sox team he faces today, Matthews pitched into the ninth inning. The Twins are going to need another really good effort out of Matthews. Winning games is essential, but winning games against the leader in the AL Central is needed to go on a run.

For the White Sox, it will be RHP Erick Fedde. This season, the veteran Fedde holds a 7-8 record with a 4.16 ERA. Last time out, Fedde gave up two runs over five innings against the Twins. Over his last 21 innings of work, however, Fedde is posting a 4.29 ERA, so the Twins should be able to get to him.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. CT at Rate Field.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Luke Keaschall -- RF Brooks Lee -- 3B Kody Clemens -- 2B Ryan Jeffers -- C Josh Bell -- DH Trevor Larnach -- LF Royce Lewis -- 1B Kaeleen Culpepper -- SS Walker Jenkins -- CF

Lineup Notes

The Twins are sending out the same lineup for the fourth straight game, looking to recapture the offensive success the team had in the first two games against the Tigers.

Matchups to Watch

Minnesota Twins center fielder Walker Jenkins. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Romo vs. Zebby Matthews

Drew Romo has had some success against Matthews in a small sample size in his career. It's a sample of two hits in five at-bats, which includes a home run. One of the keys for Matthews tonight will be keeping the ball in the ballpark, and Romo is among the three players (Colson Montgomery and Munetaka Murakami) who have taken Matthews deep in their careers.

Luke Keaschall vs. Erick Fedde

Luke Keaschall had a phenomenal month of August, especially since being moved to the leadoff spot of the Twins lineup. He's been an offensive catalyst for a Twins lineup that has been desperately in need of one. Keaschall also has two hits in five at-bats against Fedde, so there is some success.

Walker Jenkins vs. Erick Fedde

Walker Jenkins has looked solid in his sample so far. Last week against Fedde, he recorded two hits, so this should be a good matchup. Jenkins already recorded his first career home run, but it would be good to see him get on a power tear down the stretch in the month of September.