Twins Prospect Walker Jenkins' Quick Reactions Help Ailing Young Fan

Top Twins prospect Walker Jenkins did more than just crush pitches in the St. Paul Saints' 12-6 win on Tuesday night at CHS Field. Before the first pitch was even thrown in St. Paul, Jenkins stepped up and helped a young fan who was having a medical issue.

Saints players were joined on the field by local youths for the playing of the national anthem. As Jenkins and his teammates were standing in the shallow outfield, one of the young fans started to stagger, appearing to suffer from a fainting spell. That's when Jenkins swooped in, picked up the child, and carried him over to the Saints' trainer in the dugout.

The young fan was taken care of by Saints medical staff and was able to watch the game. The Saints shared video of the incident, writing. "Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear a #23 Saints jersey. We are happy to share Lincoln is doing well, and even got some new merch."

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear a #23 Saints jersey.



We are happy to share Lincoln is doing well, and even got some new merch🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/yGs3dcc4Kb — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) July 1, 2026

The pre-game heroics didn't appear to faze the Twins' top prospect. Jenkins went 3-for-5 on the evening, hitting a triple and a double and finishing a home run shy of the cycle while driving in one run in the Saints' win over the Buffalo Bisons.

Jenkins, 21, has only recently returned to the Saints after suffering an injury that held him out for a month. Once he recovered from the AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, Jenkins played in four games across Single-A and High-A as part of a rehab stint.

Since returning to the Saints' lineup, Jenkins has gone 8-for-24 from the plate with two doubles, two triples, and two RBIs. In 31 games with the Triple-A Saints this season, Jenkins has a .272/.390/.430 slash line while hitting two home runs and driving in 11 runs. He was recently added to the AL roster for the MLB All-Star Futures Game in Philadelphia this month.

The Saints have four more games in their series with the Bisons, including a night game on Saturday, July 4 that will feature post-game fireworks.