Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers has accepted the $23.15 million qualifying offer and will remain with the Twins in 2027. Jeffers's acceptance of the qualifying offer was first reported by Tyler Kepner of The Athletic.

Jeffers joins New York Yankees All-Star closer David Bednar (a once potential free-agent fit for the Twins) as the only two players who were offered the one-year deal.

Jeffers becomes the first Twins player to accept the qualifying offer since Jake Odorizzi in 2019.

This is a huge deal for the Twins this offseason. The catching situation for them was one of the biggest question marks of their offseason, and now they retain Jeffers, who's been one of the best and most consistent catchers in the sport since his debut.

2026 was an injury-wriddled season for Jeffers, who was sidelined in June after having surgery on his left hamate bone. Taking the one-year deal gives Jeffers the chance to have another solid campaign for the Twins and gain a more lucrative deal in the 2028 offseason when the financial landscape will be laid out. Jeffers will also have the opportunity to take a contract extension with the Twins over the next year, which is something both sides were willing to explore.

To conclude 2026, Jeffers hit .256 with 14 home runs, but Minnesota knows he's capable of more power at the plate. Keeping Jeffers with the organization allows the Twins to attract some bullpen help, knowing that Jeffers is a better all-around catcher than backup Victor Caratini.