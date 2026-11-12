What Jeremy Zoll’s Comments Say About the Twins’ Free-Agent Priorities

Minnesota Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll said Monday at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas that the club has discussed other ways to retain free-agent catcher Ryan Jeffers while he weighs the qualifying offer, according to Matthew Trueblood of Twins Daily. Aaron Gleeman reported that Zoll reiterated Minnesota’s interest on Tuesday.

The Twins have put one firm commitment on the table with their one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer. Opening talks about other terms before Jeffers’ deadline suggests retaining him is an early priority. The length and first-year salary of a deal would help determine what Minnesota can spend elsewhere.

Catcher Is a Priority Beyond 2027

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeffers hit .256/.353/.461 with 14 home runs in 92 games in 2026. Victor Caratini hit .220/.312/.315 in 106 games. Caratini can share the workload, but replacing Jeffers would require finding another catcher who can start regularly and replace some of his power in Minnesota’s projected lineup.

If Jeffers takes the one-year offer, the Twins would have both catchers under contract in 2027, the final guaranteed season of Caratini’s deal. A multiyear return for Jeffers would give Minnesota a veteran catcher under contract for 2028 and more time to see when prospect Vahn Lackey might be ready. That gives the Twins a roster reason to consider paying for more years.

A Lower 2027 Salary Could Help the Bullpen

Minnesota Twins manager Derek Shelton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeffers earned $6.7 million in 2026, so accepting the qualifying offer would give him a $16.45 million raise. Chairman Tom Pohlad said in September that he expects the payroll to rise, with the size of the increase still open.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projected a three-year, $51 million contract for Jeffers. If a deal at that estimate paid him $17 million in 2027, the Twins would spend $6.15 million less that season than they would on the qualifying offer. They would take on two more guaranteed seasons in exchange for that first-year room.

Caratini is due a $6.5 million base salary in 2027, according to Gleeman’s payroll breakdown. Accepting the qualifying offer would bring the tandem’s 2027 salaries to $29.65 million. In the $17 million scenario for Jeffers, those salaries would total $23.5 million.

Some of that difference could go toward a bullpen that posted a 4.74 ERA in 2026. A.J. Minter and Taylor Rogers are free agents, leaving Minnesota with a clear need for left-handed relief.

Jeffers has until Nov. 17 to decide. If he accepts, Zoll can plan his bullpen spending around Jeffers’ $23.15 million salary. If Jeffers declines, Zoll’s next decision is how many years to guarantee at a first-year salary that leaves room for a left-hander.