Twins Set Lineup as Taj Bradley Takes the Mound Against Athletics

After a bounce-back win for the Minnesota Twins over the Athletics on Monday, the Twins now look to take the series against the Athletics.

For the Twins, RHP Taj Bradley is getting the start. This season, Bradley is 9-5 with a 3.90 ERA. West Sacramento can be a tough environment for any pitcher to pitch in, and this season Bradley has a 1.22 HR/9 rate. The key tonight for Bradley will be to keep the ball in the ballpark, and it won’t be easy.

For the Athletics, it will be LHP Gage Jump. This season, Jump has a 5-8 record with a 4.83 ERA. This season, Jump has struggled at home, posting a 6.02 ERA in 43.1 innings. The Twins should look to capitalize on Jump’s weakness and carry the hot bats they swung with last night.

Another thing to note: Twins closer Yoendrys Gomez threw 20 pitches in .2 innings of work last night after being off for five days. Gomez’s availability for a possible save tonight might be in jeopardy due to the workload last night.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Luke Keaschall — RF Byron Buxton — CF Ryan Jeffers — DH Royce Lewis — 1B Kody Clemens — LF Kaelen Culpepper — SS Brooks Lee — 3B Victor Caratini — C Ryan Kreidler — 2B

Lineup Notes

Josh Bell is getting a day off from the Twins lineup. Royce Lewis interestingly moved up in the lineup Tuesday amidst his struggles on the road trip.

3 Matchups to Watch

Minnesota Twins pinch hitter Byron Buxton (25) celebrates his run. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeff McNeil vs. Taj Bradley

Jeff McNeil is having a hot second half so far with a .373 batting average and a .912 OPS. In the opener, McNeil recorded 3 hits against Twins pitching. With McNeil being as hot as he’s been of late and most of the regulars out of the Athletics lineup due to injuries, McNeil is one of the key outs Bradley is going to need to get to be successful.

Byron Buxton vs. Gauge Jump

Byron Buxton was having a cold August. And while he is still in the midst of a long home run drought, Game 1 against the A’s was an encouraging sign. Buxton went 3-for-4 at the plate with a walk. He drove the ball to the outfield for an extra-base hit, something he has not done in August. If Buxton is close to righting the ship offensively, it will boost the Twins' lineup in a big way.

Luke Keaschall vs. Gage Jump

Luke Keaschall has been hot in August, especially after being moved up to the leadoff spot last week. In the month, Keaschall has posted a .342 batting average with a .993 OPS. Keaschall is the candidate in the Twins lineup tonight to be the table setter for big offensive innings.