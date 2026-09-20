Twins Reveal Lineup With Dean Kremer Facing Added Pressure Against Angels

The Minnesota Twins are looking to secure a series split after being walked off in the 11th inning for the second time in three games in Anaheim. While Joe Ryan gave the Twins five innings of work Saturday, the bullpen was once again used heavily to cover the free bases and is in dire straits once again.

For the Twins, RHP Dean Kremer is getting the start. On Monday against the Yankees, Kremer had one of his best starts of the season, pitching 5 2/3 innings and allowing just one run. On the season, Kremer is 3-5 with a 5.35 ERA. Kremer has fantastic career numbers against the Angels as well, pitching to a 2.18 ERA in 20 2/3 innings. Like Ryan on Saturday, Kremer needs to provide length in the outing and will be as big a key as any matchup.

For the Angels, it will be RHP Ryan Johnson. This season, Johnson is 5-8 with a 4.88 ERA. Johnson has faced the Twins twice in his career, pitching 7.0 innings to the tune of a 3.86 ERA, though only one member of the active Twins lineup has a hit against him in their careers. Johnson is a solid starter, but is one the Twins should be able to get to.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. CT at Angel Stadium. The game will be televised on TwinsTV.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Minnesota Twins center fielder Walker Jenkins (11) is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Jenkins -- CF Brooks Lee -- 3B Kody Clemens -- 2B Josh Bell -- DH Alan Roden -- RF Royce Lewis --1B Victor Caratini -- C Emmanuel Rodriguez -- LF Ben Ross -- SS

Lineup Notes

Walker Jenkins will bat leadoff for the first time in his MLB Career.

Kody Clemens returns to the Twins lineup as Ryan Jeffers gets a day off.

Matchups to Watch

Mike Trout vs. Dean Kremer

Trout might be past his prime, but his impact is still felt, evidenced by the Twins intentionally walking him in the 11th inning Saturday. Still, Trout has power and has a home run in his career against Kremer despite poor career numbers, like the rest of the Angels lineup, around that. Undoubtedly, Trout will be a key out for Kremer and the Twins pitchers to get in this ballgame.

Royce Lewis vs. Ryan Johnson

As mentioned, only one active member in the Minnesota active lineup has good career numbers against Johnson, and that's Royce Lewis. It might be two at-bats, but Lewis is 1-2 against Johnson, and that one was a two-run home run. Lewis has also had a decent series with hits in back-to-back games, including a multi-hit game on Saturday.