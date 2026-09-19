Twins Set Batting Order as Joe Ryan Looks to Finally Turn the Corner

The Minnesota Twins are looking to secure at least a series split in the four-game set against the Los Angeles Angels after the win on Friday. It's going to be a night of very little offense if the starters are scheduled in the game pitch to their ceiling.

For the Twins, it will be RHP Joe Ryan making his third start since coming off the IL. This season, Ryan is 6-10 with a 3.84 ERA. The key for Ryan is giving length tonight. In each of his first two starts since returning from the IL, he's only pitched four innings per start. While the Twins got length last night, their bullpen could still use a bit of a break, so Ryan providing length would be ideal.

For the Angels, it will be LHP Reid Detmers. Detmers has been one of the better starters in the American League, posting a 6-8 record with a 3.36 ERA. Detmers has had some struggles in his career against the Angels, posting a 5.40 ERA in 28 1/3 innings of work. The Angels bullpen has also been used, just not as much as the Twins' bullpen, but a short start from Detmers would put the Twins in a tough position for the rest of the series.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:38 p.m. CT at Angel Stadium. The game will be televised on TwinsTV.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Luke Keashall — RF Austin Martin — LF Ryan Jeffers — C Josh Bell — DH Brooks Lee — 3B Royce Lewis — 2B Victor Caratini — 1B Walker Jenkins — CF Ryan Kridler — SS

Lineup Notes

Kody Clemens gets the night off. Austin Martin will be in left with Royce Lewis at second base.

Victor Caratini gets the start at first base.

Matchups to Watch

Minnesota Twins second baseman Kody Clemens. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wade Meckler vs. Joe Ryan

The hero for the Angels for game one is the key out for Ryan to get in game three. It's not that Meckler has a lot of at-bats against him, but in a small sample, Meckler is 2-3 with a double against Ryan. Again, a small sample, but the Angels lineup has proved that they can be spunky, and Meckler is a big part of that. The Twins are going to need to keep Meckler at bay on Saturday, and it starts with Ryan.

Walker Jenkins vs. Reid Detmers

Walker Jenkins is finally starting to break out. He's having his best series of the season, feasting on Angels pitching with back-to-back three-hit games, both with home runs. The Twins would love for Jenkins to keep the power up for the remainder of the season, as it will help the outlook of the future.