Twins Road Struggles Reveal Major Problem They Must Fix for 2027

When unpacking the post-deadline collapse of the 2026 Minnesota Twins, one of the biggest issues has been the team's performance on the road. It's been over two months since the Twins have won a series on the road.

Sure, teams need to win games at home to be good, but for a team like the Twins that was aiming to make the postseason, they would be the road team in any series they would play, so performing so poorly on the road is insanely discouraging for the future.

Pitching on the Road

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Tommy Nance. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, the Twins have the worst road pitching staff in the league. The staff has posted a combined 5.19 ERA, with batters slashing .261/.343/.443 against their staff, according to FanGraphs. Pitching has been an issue for the Twins all season and was the prime target they looked to improve at the trade deadline. While they made imports, the additions have not been up to par, which is a big problem for the Twins.

With pitchers that have been both in the organization and have been imports struggling, it's fair to question if the issues with the Twins' road pitching staff could be an organizational issue, not just a pitcher-by-pitcher issue. These things need to be investigated internally this offseason to make sure the team is checking all the boxes for being top-of-the-line in all departments.

The bullpen in particular has been a huge issue for the Twins, as evidenced over the past few weeks. One thing the Twins should focus on is adding a bonafide closer to bump everyone in the bullpen down a spot and lessen the leverage. That would give the Twins more depth in their bullpen. The trickle-down will be huge for the Twins. They could also put a current starter in the bullpen, which will also aid the depth.

Offense on the Road

Minnesota Twins second baseman Kody Clemens. Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins' offense has not been a big issue for the Twins on the road. According to FanGraphs, their offense ranks 10th best in baseball on the road, posting a 101 wRC+. The production has come mostly from power on the road, with the Twins hitting 97 home runs on the road, the second-most in baseball, but they are batting .238, which is middle of the pack.

The fact that the Twins are comfortable hitting for power on the road is a big deal. That is a good thing and shows that there is something to build on in the offense department. Yes, the power is good, but the more you get on base—the Twins have a .310 road OBP—the more chances you're going to get, and the better your offense will be on the whole.