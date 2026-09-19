Twins Takeaways: Walker Jenkins Breaks Out as Connor Prielipp Dominates

The Minnesota Twins took the second game in the four game series against the Angels 3-0. On the season, the Twins improved to 71-82 and kept their slim postseason hopes alive another day.

The Twins got exactly what they needed Friday, early offense and pressure up and down the lineup and a really good, long start from Connor Prielipp.

Connor Prielipp's Outing

Minnesota Twins pitcher Connor Prielipp. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Take a bow, Connor Prielipp. It was his best outing in a bit, lowering his ERA below five for the first time since the middle of August, as noted by Aaron Gleeman. His season ERA after his win Friday is 4.94.

Tommy Nance takes over for Connor Prielipp, who was phenomenal today.



A look at Prielipp's proStuff+, via @pitchprofiler: pic.twitter.com/BPRUy6hzNX — Matthew Nethercott (@MattNethercott_) September 19, 2026

While not outstanding, Prielipp's stuff did play up on Friday, which is good. The low offensive numbers from the Angels lineup was a contributing factor to Prielipp's success, but the only thing that matters for him is the results, and they were there. The southpaw allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out eight batters.

The starts at the end of the year are some of the biggest for young starters who look to earn an early spot in the rotation for the following season. Tonight, Prielipp helped his case for 2027.

Twins' Offense

Minnesota Twins center fielder Walker Jenkins. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense was solid tonight and put up good at-bats throughout the night on Angels starter Grason Rodriguez. The first inning saw the Twins score two runs, one on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ryan Jeffers after a really savvy baserunning play by Luke Keashall. the other was on an RBI single by Josh Bell.

Josh increases the lead to 2! pic.twitter.com/aev3etyH2D — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 19, 2026

The biggest contribution from the Twins' offense tonight was Walker Jenkins. Coming into the series against the Angels, Jenkins was 4-for-45 to start his MLB career. After hitting the game-tying home run in the ninth inning in the opener, Jenkins followed that up by going 3-for-4, which included a huge solo home run. In this series, Jenkins is 6-for-8 with two home runs.

#MNTwins 3, #Angels 0



Walker Jenkins is six for his last six with that solo home run off the RF Pole. pic.twitter.com/PykSayQtwL — Matthew Nethercott (@MattNethercott_) September 19, 2026

The best thing for the Twins is for their rookies, like Jenkins, to finish the season on a high note. Coming into 2026, they will no doubt make improvements. Jenkins could be primed for a huge breakout 2027 rookie campaign.

The Thin Bullpen Held It

Minnesota Twins pitcher Travis Adams. Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tommy Nance had the eighth inning in relief of Prielipp. He proceeded to load the bases with no outs for aging superstar Mike Trout. Two strikeouts and a lineout later, the Angels left the bases loaded, and it felt all but certain the Twins would pull the win out.

With the high-end arms all down Friday, Travis Adams was called upon to secure the save. He retired the middle of the Angels lineup in order to nail down the save. Adams is far from the top of the Twins bullpen this season, but he could prove himself as an option for next season to pitch in high leverage.

What’s Next?

The Twins will look to secure at least a series split in the middle game of the series. For the Twins, it will be ace Joe Ryan, looking to have his first solid start since coming off the IL. Ryan is 6-10 with a 3.84 ERA. For the Angels, it will be LHP Reid Detmers, who is 6-8 with a 3.36 ERA. First pitch Saturday will be at 8:38 P.M. CT on TwinsTV.