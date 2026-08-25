Twins Takeaways: Zebby Matthews Dominates as Offense Erupts in Win Over Athletics

The Minnesota Twins bounced back from their awful series in San Diego, taking the opener against the Athletics 9-6. It was a game that saw an offensive outburst from the Twins' bats and saw Zebby Matthews have another good start on the mound.

Zebby Matthews’ Outing

Minnesota Twins pitcher Zebby Matthews (52) throws a pitch. Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the offensive launching pad that is Sutter Health Park, Matthews silenced the Athletics' offense. He pitched seven innings, allowing one run, one walk, and seven strikeouts. He did more than give the Twins a chance to win with his performance — he completely dominated the Athletics lineup.

Not only that, but he was generating whiffs; his sliders below the zone created deception and were nasty; and he kept the A’s hitters unbalanced all night. For Matthews, who has been inconsistent this season, this was a really impressive start, especially because he did not allow a home run in the game.

Zebby Matthews (MIN) struck out seven and allowed one earned run over seven innings pic.twitter.com/9KFM41cBOz — Pitcher List Stats (@PitcherListPLV) August 25, 2026

"I mean, I think he was sharp with all his pitches and executing, going back and forth," Twins manager Derek Shelton said of Matthews' performance, postgame, "using the full repertoire, which I think the last time we saw that was a Seattle game."

A lot of talk is going to start about who would be in a playoff rotation behind Joe Ryan and certainly Dean Kremer, the way he’s been pitching, and as of late, Matthews has put himself in that conversation.

Twins' Offense

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Josh Bell (56) hits a sacrifice fly. Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins' offense was clicking tonight. Josh Bell missed a home run by inches in the bottom of the first inning, driving in the first Twins run of the game. As the outing went on, the at-bats improved, and the offense eventually chased Athletics starter Jeffery Springs in the fifth inning with two outs.

Josh Bell with an RBI double right off the top of the wall.



1-0 Twins pic.twitter.com/YSD9Gf2k7V — Matthew Nethercott (@MattNethercott_) August 25, 2026

While pitchers like Springs won’t appear on teams with playoff aspirations, when they come up on the schedule, you need to beat them, and the Twins certainly did that. Another good sign for the Twins' offense was Byron Buxton, who recorded three hits and a walk after having a quiet month in August.

"Yeah, it was a really big response," Shelton said postgame. "I mean, coming off the tough last three days, and we came out early, and it kind of started with Buck [Buxton]. I mean, having him on base four times, five times, whatever it was."

Rookie shortstop Kaelen Culpepper recorded four hits for the first time in his young MLB career. Earlier this week, he recorded his first three-hit game as his offense continues to develop, and he’s been productive in the team's lineup.

Kaelen Culpepper with his first career four-hit game.



Twins lead 9-1 T8 pic.twitter.com/LrZgNmlk06 — Matthew Nethercott (@MattNethercott_) August 25, 2026

Everyone in the Twins' offense recorded at least one hit tonight.

Fundamental Offense

Minnesota Twins shortstop Ryan Kreidler (5) advances to third base. Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tonight, the Twins' offense did plenty of things well, but the biggest was playing fundamental offense. That means they ran the bases well, tagged up on fly balls, and executed bunts to move runners over. In postseason games and in tight games, doing everything right on the offensive side of the ball to score is imperative, and it was a good sign to see the Twins execute those plays.

A Near Nightmare

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Yoendrys Gomez (94) throws to the plate. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yoendrys Gómez struggled tonight. He retired the first two batters he faced on three pitches. He then allowed five straight hits and four runs to the A’s offense in the bottom of the ninth inning. While Andrew Morris came in and got the final out on one pitch to earn a save, Gómez was used in a non-save situation and threw over 20 pitches, which might have a ripple effect on the rest of the series.

What’s Next?

The Twins will continue their series with the Athletics in West Sacramento on Tuesday evening. For the Twins, it will be RHP Taj Bradley, who is 9-5 with a 3.90 ERA on the season. For the Athletics, it will be LHP Gage Jump, who is 5-8 with a 4.83 ERA, starting. First pitch Tuesday will be at 8:40 p.m. CT on TwinsTV.