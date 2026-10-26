Twins Should Rethink Austin Martin’s Role Before Giving Up on Him

The Minnesota Twins have a legitimate reason to question Austin Martin’s place on their next roster. They also have a reason to examine his job description before deciding he no longer belongs.

The Twins received a .228/.341/.315 line from Martin in 118 games during 2026. That production did not establish him as an everyday outfielder.

Minnesota’s decision becomes more interesting when those results are separated by the pitcher’s throwing hand. Martin offered considerably more against left-handers, a relevant distinction for an organization developing several left-handed outfielders.

The question should be whether a smaller assignment could produce enough value to justify a bench spot. His overall numbers alone cannot answer it.

His Splits Pointed to a Narrower Job

Minnesota Twins outfielder Austin Martin. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martin hit .229/.379/.357 against left-handed pitching in 177 plate appearances. Against right-handers, he finished at .228/.304/.278 in 181 plate appearances.

Those results supported a limited platoon audition. They did not suggest the Twins had discovered a power hitter or a complete everyday solution.

Martin reached base against lefties often enough to remain interesting. Giving him selected starts could allow Minnesota to rest a left-handed hitter without automatically surrendering that part of the lineup.

That possibility belongs alongside the playing-time paths for Walker Jenkins and Emmanuel Rodriguez. The club needs to create opportunities for its young outfielders while assembling a bench that complements them.

Ryan Kreidler presents a separate consideration. He hit .218/.286/.379, but his ability to cover shortstop and center field gave Minnesota a different kind of insurance. Choosing a reserve hitter and choosing a backup shortstop are not necessarily the same decision.

The Twins should evaluate those responsibilities separately before deciding how many roster spots they can afford to devote to them.

Make Him Earn a Specific Bench Role

Minnesota Twins outfielder Austin Martin. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The strongest argument for moving on from Martin remains straightforward. A player with limited power and an uneven offensive record can leave a short bench without enough impact. Minnesota might find a more productive right-handed hitter elsewhere.

His better split also came from a modest sample. Pitchers can adjust, and a favorable year against left-handers does not ensure that production will repeat.

Those concerns justify competition rather than an automatic return.

The Twins should bring Martin into that competition with a defined assignment: demonstrate that he can provide useful at-bats against lefties and defend the outfield well enough to support the rest of the roster. If another player handles those responsibilities better, Minnesota should choose the stronger fit.

That approach also would prevent his former prospect status from carrying weight it no longer deserves. The decision should turn on what the 2027 club needs.

Martin did not earn a guaranteed job. He showed enough in one relevant matchup to make a focused evaluation worthwhile before the Twins close the door.