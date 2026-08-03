Twins Still Have One Major Need With Trade Deadline An Hour Away

The Minnesota Twins have made it clear that they were buyers at this year’s MLB trade deadline.

They started by acquiring pitcher Dean Kremer and veteran left-handed reliever A.J. Minter. This addressed two significant needs while also expressing confidence from the front office that this team has a legitimate shot at the postseason.

Yet, the clock is ticking. The MLB trade deadline is Monday at 6 p.m. ET and there is still an unanswered question.

Are the Twins finished?

One more bullpen arm would sure help.

Twins Still Have One More Need

Minnesota Twins manager Derek Shelton Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, the Twins have done a good job at strengthening the pitching staff, but more is always better, right?

A dependable late-inning reliever would put an exclamation point on a solid deadline.

Kremer gives the Twins another experienced starter to cover for the injuries that have plagued the team this season.

Minter brings a proven left-hander to the bullpen that can be used in high-leverage situations.

Even with these changes, another right-handed reliever would give Derek Shelton more flexibility for the final two months of the season.

Bullpen depth is often the difference between winning and losing, especially as the season starts to wind down. There will always be truth in the fact that contenders can never have too many arms.

Twins Already Sent Message

Regardless what happens in the next hour before the deadline, Minnesota can claim that they have accomplished important moves.

They improved.

There were questions surrounding the team for weeks about whether they would buy or sell and those questions have been answered. The front office put their confidence in the team they had and invested in their current roster. They have worked their way back into the American League playoff picture and the front office bought into that movement.

The vote of confidence should send ripple effects through the clubhouse. This should be an energized team taking the field past the deadline.

Standing Pat Is Still a Win

If the Twins don’t make another move before the deadline, they can still claim they won; although many would be happy to see them make another move if possible.

Adding Kremer and Minter filled holes but didn’t sacrifice anything long term. The Twins strengthened the roster while also maintaining their flexibility and can continue to build.

The hope would be that Minnesota lands another quality reliever before the 6 p.m. ET deadline. If they do that, they will have checked off every box on their “To do” list on the deadline.

The postseason is within the sights of this team, and with the foundation they have built, the Twins should see a lot of wins coming their way in the next two months.