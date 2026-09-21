Twins Takeaways: Dean Kremer Dominates as Offense Erupts Against Angels

The Minnesota Twins were able to secure a series split against the Angels 8-0. On the season, the Twins improved their record to 73-83. The Twins' elimination number remains at one, so they live to fight another day, though it's improbable that the Twins make the postseason.

Dean Kremer's Outing

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Dean Kremer. Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dean Kremer had one of his best outings of his season, and potentially his career. He surrendered just one hit, eight strikeouts and no runs over six shutout innings. The Twins needed length on Sunday, and they got it. Kremer was dominant, and once the Twins took their lead offensively, it was clear that Kremer was in command.

Dean Kremer (MIN) struck out eight over six shutout innings pic.twitter.com/a6Yc36zTEv — Pitcher List Stats (@PitcherListPLV) September 20, 2026

Kremers' stuff was not as good as the result, which should be a concern for the Twins, not to take away from the outing. The Angels have one of the worst offenses in the sport, and they certainly showed why in this one. His location was solid, aside from the three walks, and that's what helped to bail him out when his stuff was not top-of-the-line.

Twins' Offense

Minnesota Twins third baseman Brooks Lee. Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins' offense erupted for eight runs and helped take pressure off their pitching staff for a laugher. Brooks Lee, Josh Bell, and Alan Roden all recorded three hits in the game, with the team recording 13 hits on the day.

For Roden, it was a big day. He recorded a career-high four RBIs and recorded his first career home run after being recalled from AAA St. Paul earlier this week.

The Twins needed to put up a big number against Ryan Johnson, who's not the best starter, and they were able to do that and end the series on a high note.

A Pitching Plan Change?

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the game notes for Sunday, the Twins listed Bailey Ober as their starter for the series opener against the San Francisco Giants on Monday night. On Sunday, Ober came in the game to relieve Kremer and earned the three-inning save in the win. The broadcast noted that Monday is the regular day for Zebby Matthews, who was listed to start on Tuesday. Twins manager Derek Shelton noted postgame that the Twins tomorrow “We'll have to adjust that,” in terms of the pitching rotation for the Giants series.

The move was made to strengthen the bullpen Sunday, one that has been overworked as of late. It was a smart move for the Twins to rest their pitching staff given the fact that they don't have an off day tomorrow.

It was also the first time that Ober had pitched out of the bullpen in his career.

What’s Next?

The Twins will head up the coast to San Francisco for a three-game series in the Bay Area to conclude the road portion of their 2026 schedule. As mentioned, Ober was the starter listed for Monday, with the Giants listing RHP Blade Tidwell, who is 1-2 with a 4.56 ERA. First pitch Monday will be at 7:40 P.M. CT on TwinsTV.