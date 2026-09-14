Twins Reveal Lineup for Series Opener as Dean Kremer Faces Yankees

The Minnesota Twins finish their penultimate homestand this week against the New York Yankees, who are looking to win the AL East. The Twins can play spoiler this week if they put together a good series against New York, whom they took 2/3 from back in July.

For the Twins, it will be RHP Dean Kremer making the start. Kremer has struggled as of late, and his numbers on the season are not better, with him posting a 3-5 record with a 5.65 ERA. The Yankees are familiar with Kremer from his time in Baltimore and have good numbers against him. In 68 1/3 innings against the Yankees, Kremer has a 4.08 career ERA against New York.

For the Yankees, it will be right-hander Will Warren. On the season, Warren holds a 10-6 record with a 4.05 ERA. The ERA is inflated due to some poor starts over the summer, but his last few outings have been much better. The Twins have had some fits with Warren, with him posting a 2.70 ERA in 6 2/3 innings against them.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. CT at Target Field. The game will be televised on TwinsTV.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Luke Keaschall -- RF Brooks Lee -- 3B Kody Clemens -- 2B Ryan Jeffers -- C Josh Bell -- DH Emmanuel Rodriguez -- LF Victor Caratini -- 1B Ryan Kreidler -- SS Walker Jenkins -- CF

Lineup Notes

Kaelen Culpepper remains out of the Twins lineup after coming out of Saturday's game.

Trevor Larnach is out of the Twins lineup today and is getting an MRI on his left wrist, according to Bobby Nightengale of the Star Tribune.

Matchups to Watch

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Trevor Larnach. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ben Rice vs. Dean Kremer

The most consistent offensive threat in the Yankees lineup this season has been young Ben Rice. On the season, Rice has slugged 38 home runs and is on pace for his first career 40 home run season. He has two hits in six career at-bats against Kremer, which includes a double. If Kremer is going to navigate the Yankees' offense, he's going to need to keep Rice at bay in the game.

Josh Bell vs. Will Warren

Josh Bell had the day off Sunday and is looking to contribute strongly to the Twins lineup Monday. Bell has been one of the more consistent power hitters in the Twins lineup, and that should be the way they aim to beat Warren. Bell has not faced Warren in his career, but had a good series in New York on July 4th weekend, and the Twins should hope that his success against New York's pitching carries over.