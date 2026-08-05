Twins Trade Deadline Haul Halts Kendry Rojas’s MLB Rise Temporarily

For every trade deadline move, there are consequences. The Minnesota Twins are living theirs out.

The Twins needed pitching and they got it. In the final week leading up to the trade deadline they acquired reliever A.J. Minter from the New York Mets, Dean Kremer from the Baltimore Orioles and Jeff Hoffman from the Toronto Blue Jays.

For each transaction, room on the Major League roster had to be made. The moves for Minter and Kremer cost both Zebby Matthews and Garrett Acton their roster spots as both were optioned back to Triple-A St. Paul.

On Tuesday, another joined them. The Twins officially placed Hoffman on the Major League roster. To make room for him on the 26-man roster, they optioned rookie Kendry Rojas to St. Paul.

It’s a temporary fix. He’ll be back.

Kendry Rojas’ Twins Future

Kendry Rojas in his second career @MLB appearance:



3.1 IP / 5 H / 1 R / 3 BB / 5 K@Twins | #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/V9GutsrGTT — Twins Player Development (@TwinsPlayerDev) May 10, 2026

The left-hander has done enough in 12 Major League games to prove he belongs. He is 1-1 with a 3.34 ERA in four starts and eight relief appearances. He has 34 strikeouts and 22 walks in 29.2 innings and batters are hitting only .221 against him.

The 23-year-old really showed the Twins something on July 25. Against the Athletics, the Twins scratched two starting pitchers and had to turn to him in a pinch. He delivered. He gave up one hit in four innings while striking out one batter. Four days later, Minnesota turned to him in a relief role and he allowed four hits and two walks in three innings but didn’t give up a run.

He’s rather have that last impression back. On Sunday he pitched one inning of relief and gave up two hits and three earned runs. He walked one and struck out one. It was the most earned runs he allowed since July 9, which was a two-inning relief appearance.

While Rojas hasn’t pitched enough to qualify for AL leaders, his stuff will play with consistent use. He relied heavily on a four-seam fastball that reached an average of 96 mph and complemented it with a slider that averaged 89 mph. He also has a change-up and a slider. His fastball velocity on Statcast (95.7 mph) is in the 71st percentile in the Majors.

He also has solid whiff, strikeout and barrel rates. His 35.1% barrel rate puts him among the Top 10 percent of pitchers if he qualified.

That’s why he’ll be back one day. He has the stuff, the pitch mix, the velocity and has already shown the Twins he can handle the job. The trip to St. Paul in temporary. This kid’s a keeper.