Walker Jenkins Nearing Return to Action, More Twins Injury Updates

Twins top prospect Walker Jenkins is getting close to being back in action for Triple-A St. Paul. Jenkins, who has been sidelined since May 3 with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Fort Myers on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

If all goes well for Jenkins on Saturday and Sunday down in Florida, it's possible he could be back in the Saints' lineup as soon as Tuesday night at CHS Field.

Prior to crashing into the outfield wall a little over a month ago, Jenkins was having a solid season with St. Paul. The 21-year-old lefty has slashed .256/.396/.389 in 25 games for the Saints this year, with two home runs, six doubles, five stolen bases, and one more walk than strikeouts. His .785 OPS is somewhat pedestrian, but his exit velocity and contact metrics suggest he's been better than his raw numbers indicate.

The fifth overall pick out of high school in the 2023 draft, Jenkins has lived up to the hype so far in his ascent through the minors. The only thing that has slowed him down has been injuries. If he can stay healthy and produce moving forward, he could perhaps still make his MLB debut later this season at 21 years old.

More Twins injury updates

Starting pitcher Mick Abel, who looked great in his 47-pitch rehab start on Wednesday, will throw a light bullpen session on Saturday and then make another rehab start at some point next week. Out since mid-April, Abel appears to be on track to return to the Twins' rotation in late June.

Lefty pitcher Kendry Rojas will throw a live batting practice session in Fort Myers on Saturday. Rojas landed on the IL in late May with elbow inflammation but avoided anything structural. His next step is presumably a rehab assignment as well.

In unfortunate prospect news, Twins 2025 third-round pick James Ellwanger suffered a setback last week and is scheduled to see Dr. Keith Meister later this month, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic. Ellwanger originally went on the 60-day IL with Low-A Fort Myers in April.

"We're anticipating this being a surgical case," GM Jeremy Zoll said, via Aaron Gleeman.

Ellwanger, the Twins' No. 14 prospect per MLB Pipeline, struck out 15 in 11.2 scoreless innings before his injury earlier this spring. If surgery is required, he won't be pitching again until 2027 at the earliest.