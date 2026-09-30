Who Replaces the Twins Departing Free Agents?

Replacing Ryan Jeffers would test how much the Minnesota Twins value offense from a position where dependable alternatives are scarce.

Jeffers, A.J. Minter, and Taylor Rogers have expiring contracts, while Josh Bell’s $10 million mutual option makes his potential departure conditional. These decisions affect catching, relief pitching, and first base, but Jeffers creates the most difficult replacement problem.

He finished 2026 with a .256/.353/.461 slash line, 14 home runs and 56 RBIs in 92 games. Losing that production would force Minnesota to evaluate both the catching workload and the lineup spot he leaves behind. Simply adding another catcher would address only part of the vacancy.

Caratini Needs a Partner, and Tait Needs Time

Minnesota Twins catcher Victor Caratini. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Victor Caratini gives the Twins an established starting point. He remains under contract through 2027, when his salary is set at $6.5 million.

However, Caratini’s .220/.312/.315 line and seven home runs illustrated the danger of treating him as a complete Jeffers replacement. Assigning him more starts could cover innings behind the plate while leaving Minnesota with a weaker offense.

Minnesota should begin its free-agent search with Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson. His contract expires after the season in which he hit .241/.323/.404 with 15 home runs in 130 games.

Stephenson would bring experience handling substantial playing time and another viable bat to share catching duties. His production fell below Jeffers’ level, so Minnesota should compare the actual asking price before assuming a switch would save enough money to justify the offensive drop.

If the offers are similar, retaining Jeffers would deserve greater consideration. If Stephenson accepts a shorter or meaningfully less expensive agreement, pairing him with Caratini could preserve a credible tandem.

A trade inquiry with the Atlanta Braves about Sean Murphy offers another route. Drake Baldwin’s presence makes Atlanta’s catching arrangement worth examining, although the Braves have used both players. A deal would depend on their willingness to part with Murphy.

According to Fangraphs, Murphy is scheduled to earn $15 million in both 2027 and 2028. Minnesota would need to assess his health, the prospect's return, and any salary assistance before pursuing him. Taking on the full commitment could squeeze the budget for other repairs.

The Twins should also resist setting Eduardo Tait’s development schedule around Jeffers’ free agency. Tait finished the year as a 20-year-old catcher at High-A Cedar Rapids. He represented a future possibility, with more development still required before he could fill a Major League vacancy.

For Opening Day planning, an established partner for Caratini remains the safer approach.

Left-Handed Relief Had to Be Funded Separately

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher A.J. Minter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minter and Rogers’ potential exits provide another reason to avoid overspending on a catching replacement.

Kody Funderburk provides an internal left-handed option. Anthony Banda remains under team control, but his recovery from lat surgery complicates any assumption that he could immediately absorb a larger assignment.

Chicago White Sox left-hander Sean Newcomb offers a free-agent alternative worth considering. On an expiring contract, he posted a 3.09 ERA across 90.1 innings in 2026, with 84 strikeouts and six starts.

His ability to handle different workloads could help Minnesota make up for innings lost if both veteran lefties departed. He would still need support; one signing should not become the entire plan for two vacant bullpen roles. Newcomb's price could also rise beyond his previous salary.

Bell’s option adds a conditional lineup concern. Kody Clemens and Aaron Sabato are internal first-base possibilities, although their presence alone should not settle the position. If Bell left, Minnesota would need to compare that arrangement with a separate offer to retain him or an outside addition.

The offseason should start with a decision on a catcher. Minnesota should prioritize a Jeffers reunion against a Caratini-Stephenson tandem, keep a Murphy trade contingent on favorable terms, and preserve room for left-handed relief. That would give the Twins a replacement plan they could execute without asking a distant catching prospect to rescue it.