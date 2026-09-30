3 Twins Players Most Likely to Be Gone Before Opening Day 2027

The Minnesota Twins ended another disappointing season and now face a ton of questions this offseason. There are questions in the front office going forward with departures and changes to the coaching staff, which should shake things up.

Now, free agency is set to begin in just over a month, and the Twins will see some players, and key players likely depart. Let's evaluate the three most likely Twins not to be on the 2027 roster.

1. Ryan Jeffers

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers. Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This could go either way in my book, but with the deals, catchers are commanding in free agency, and the questions teams have are more about a payroll advantage in the catching department.

It doesn't seem likely that Ryan Jeffers will return to the Twins. It seems weird because Jeffers has been a cornerstone in the Twins' lineup for years now, and there will be questions about what the Twins would do post-Jeffers.

Recently, he told Bobby Nightengale of the Star-Tribune that he would "love the idea of a reunion. I also love the idea of going out there and seeing what else is out there," Jeffers said. "I’m excited for this. I’ve worked really hard for this moment, for free agency, and that doesn’t mean the chapter here has closed. We’ll just see where we go."

I'm sure the Twins would love a reunion with Jeffers, too. The first question is whether or not Jeremy Zoll will be authorized to issue the qualifying offer to Jeffers. It's not totally out of the realm of possibility that he takes it.

2. Taylor Rogers

Minnesota Twins pitcher Taylor Rogers. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins simply need to move on from Taylor Rogers this offseason. In 60 1/3 innings in 2026, Rogers has a 4.33 ERA and just never looked good throughout the season. One of the biggest issues the Twins had in 2026 was their bullpen, and I do think that Rogers' struggles in 2026 were a huge contributor to the demise of the Twins.

The Twins need to make additions this offseason to their bullpen, and keeping Rodgers from a position standpoint would put them at a bit of a disadvantage while doing so.

3. Jeff Hoffman

Minnesota Twins pitcher Jeff Hoffman. Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This, to me, was between A.J. Minter and Jeff Hoffman for the last spot, and I think it's more likely that the Twins re-unite with Minter, so I think Hoffman is the pick to not be retained.

Hoffman has been decent for the Twins since coming over from the Blue Jays at the trade deadline, posting a 2.50 ERA in 18.0 innings of work. That's pretty good, but other teams are going to be desperate for a lockdown reliever who has closing experience on a team that went to a World Series in 2025 and might have the financial advantage over the Twins.