Why Former Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli Withdrew From Managerial Opening

The Minnesota Twins had a managerial change in 2026, welcoming Derek Shelton as the club's new skipper after a few seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Shelton replaced former Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, with the hope that Minnesota would return to the postseason.

The Twins ended 2026 with a losing record and a third-place finish in the AL Central under Shelton, as Baldelli served as a special assistant to Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.

The Dodgers have become Major League Baseball's dynasty with how they run their franchise, but seeing how successful they are, an American League rival, the Seattle Mariners, were interested in his managerial services for next season and beyond after the news of Dan Wilson's firing.

In the middle of October, it was reported that the former Twins manager was drawing interest from the Mariners to fill the open manager job; however, according to a recent post from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it looks like Baldelli won't be chasing a managerial job in Seattle in 2027.

Baldelli Withdraws From Running: But Why?

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli (5) talks with an umpire. Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rosenthal reported on Oct. 25 that Baldelli has taken his name out of the running for the Mariners manager job due to family considerations at this moment in time. Baldelli hasn't been in Los Angeles long, and it presents nice security in the position he currently holds.

However, Baldelli's decision shouldn't impact his future chances at managerial openings. Still young, 45, Baldelli could return to managing when the time is right. Once he was removed from his duties in Minnesota, the former manager and player expressed his interest in returning to a managerial role. But it looks like the time and place have to be right for the opportunity.

Baldelli has proven himself as a successful Major League manager in the past, helping lead the Twins to a .511 winning percentage from 2019 to 2025. His best seasons with the franchise came in 2019, 2020, and 2023, all of which Minnesota won the AL Central and advanced to the postseason.

The Twins are still looking to get back to the playoffs under Shelton, who's now posted fewer than 80 wins in three full seasons as a manager. Minnesota has young talent capable of fighting in the strugglesome AL Central, but it needs to be Shelton's job to prove he can lead a team to a .500 record or better first.