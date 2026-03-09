Logan Gilbert reached the big leagues as a power pitcher who worked north and south.

In 2024, his breakout year, he changed his delivery, you see that turn, added a cutter and hit 100 miles an hour for the first time.

In this era of more spin and pitch shape, and Gilbert also lowered his release point by almost 5 inches.

If we look at Gilbert's arm angle over the past 3 years, it has decreased each year.

Logan Gilbert is constantly evolving, and so I wondered what does he have in store for this season, especially after dropping the cutter last year.

Well, he's bringing the cutter back, and he's also brought back the higher release point that he had back in 2023.

Check out the difference between last year and this year.

Over his 1st 3 years in the big leagues, Logan Gilbert threw a 4-seam fastball a majority of the time , 51%.

Over the past 2 years, his fastball rate is down to 33%.

Logan Gilbert, constantly evolving.