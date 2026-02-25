Brandon Moreno Had to Quit LEGO… He Literally Ran Out of Room

All right, I'm here with the legend Brandon Moreno, uh, big, another main event this Saturday night in Mexico City.

Short notice replacement here with Lonnie Kavanaugh replacing Almabayev.

What did you make of it when his name was presented as an opponent?

Yes, I mean, first of all, man, nice to talk with you, man.

Thank you so much for your time.

Uh, nothing, you know, like, uh, man, all my respect to, to, to Lonnie Cavanagh because I, I always, always, uh, take a short notice fight to represent a different challenge for everybody.

Uh, but that's why, uh, Loni has all my respect.

Um, at the same time, I know, I know he's not gonna be, uh, in 0 completely because he was preparing himself for his next, next fight against Bruno Silva like two weeks after my event in February 28th.

So I know he's not gonna be, uh, in zero, so it's gonna be, he's gonna be prepared and super excited to get the victory, but I mean, I don't know, like this training camp just was amazing.

Like I feel the, the energy and the vibes.

not just, not just myself, but the vibes of the team is super high.

Speaking about respect, I think much respect to you because you're the one taking all the risk in this fight, right?

I mean, Lonnie's much further down in the rankings than your original opponent.

Was there ever any hesitation when his name was presented?

No, man.

15% for% no because man, I did all my training camp in Las Vegas then I did the, the effort to move all my training camp here to Mexico City, you know, get uh Airbnbs, uh, all the, all the money, all the, the effort, all the, the training, so no, man, I just, I just was, I was just waiting for our next opponent.

uh UFC told me.

To, to, to be calm, they're gonna get someone and I did it.

They offered, they, so they offered me, uh, since I hear the news, uh, Azul was out of the fight like two days after they offered me another fight.

So I'm super grateful with the UFC to, to keep me in the, to keep me in the cart and man, like I know it's a, it's a high risk, but Brother, this, this kind of moments is where you have to put the, the, the bed higher for sure, for sure.

When you're preparing for an opponent, do you watch a lot of tape of his previous fights?

So it's, it's, it's dependent time.

So , I don't know, in, in a, in a regular fight, like it's before the start of the training camp, I love to watch a lot of film.

I watch a lot, uh, I, I watch a lot, and then I stopped.

And my coaches keep doing it, but, uh, I, I, I love to do that in, in, in, in the first moment of the training camp.

Then I'm just, uh, I'm just trying to be focused to, to , to keep the training camp, to keep the plan, and my coaches start to do the, the, the other thing.

But, but yeah, man, it's, it's an, it's a split, you know, like I do it myself, then I stop, and then the coaches, uh, keep doing it.

Speaking of training, you've recently trained.

With a star in the UFC, but UFC BJJ Mikey Musumeci.

He's talked about making his MMA debut later this year.

Can you talk about what it was like training with him?

You said you learned a lot from him, but did you teach him any, uh, striking or anything like that when you were in there with him?

I mean, not right, not right now, but I mean, after this fight, I would love to help him in whatever he, he wants.

If whatever, whatever he asked me, I would love to just help him in, I don't know, like striking, wrestling, all that stuff.

Let's talk about your division, the flyaway picture, it's pretty crowded right now.

Joshua Van's gonna be defending his title against the Sarah Tyra, a former opponent of yours.

Do you think he was the right decision for this title shot over Manal Capp?

Oh man, I.

I think like in in in some point like any, any, any decision that UFC uh thought in the moment will be fine, you know I feel like uh Manuel Cap has been doing the right things to get the the opportunity for the title, the same with, with Tato the title, especially after uh after our fight so.

I don't know.

At the, at the end, UFC take the decision and we have to accept what's, what's happening in the moment.

So right now it's gonna, it's gonna be a Taro Saira and maybe they're gonna say the next, uh, uh title defense for, for, you know, for whoever wins against Manuel C and, and let's see what happened.

But man, I'm super, I'm super happy for the flyweight division right now.

It's on fire.

Like if you think about the last.

4 or 5 years, you never imagine uh the situation of the flyweight division right now, and then full of contenders, uh, excited, excited fights, excited fighters, uh, and nothing, you know, I'm, I'm super, super happy for that.

I mean, yeah, the flyweights, uh, it took a while for them to earn their respect, but now I think that division's getting a lot more respect.

Just a couple more from me.

Another legend of the sport, Alexander Volkanowski.

He just defended his title.

Do you see any parallels with your careers, taking all that risk?

He's moved up in weight, you know, he's won the belt, lost the belt, won it back.

Have you followed what he's done and what did you make of his performance?

Oh man, I mean, obviously I'm a huge fan of this sport and, and I know, uh, all the struggles on an amazing journey, uh, uh, but he's, he's been passing the last years, but man.

It, it will be an insult for him to compare my career with, with his career, you know, he's a, he's a freaking legend.

He's amazing.

Obviously, he, he lost the title, but I mean, he's been fighting against Edith Topuria, against Max Holloways, against Islama Hashchev.

So he's, he's been fighting, he's been fighting against the top of the top of the, of, of, of the division.

So, man, all my respect to him.

Like I, I, I, I don't want even to compare my career with, with his career.

Uh, talking about myself, the, the only goal I'm, I'm trying.

To do is like be super resilent every single time I'm fighting, you know, I'm just trying to keep going and show to the world, uh, Brado Moreno has a huge spirit and, and he's always ready to, to pass all the struggles, all the obstacles, and just keep going.

Well, I think you should, you should give yourself more credit because you, you can't compare your career.

Last one for me, if you had to give up one thing in your life, Legos or playing video games, what would it be?

Ah, my man.

And so the, the people, uh, the people get, get stuck in, in, in, in, in the things, but for example, right now I, I'm not even building uh Legos too much like, like before, you know, especially because, man , you need a space.

You need, you need the space for to build those uh huge Lego sets, so I don't have any space, so I, I, I had to stop building, building Legos right now.

Uh, so I think Legos, you know, uh, because actually, uh.

Uh, I started playing video games last year, and, and, and I got a lot of fun.

So I, right now maybe I, I was stuck with Legos and, uh, and video games for sure.

What hurts more, stepping on a Lego in bare feet or getting punched in the face?

Ah man, I think that stepping in the Lego because the pain is, is, is, is immediate, you know, immediately, you feel the pain right there.

All right, Brandon Moreno, good luck this Saturday night.

Thank you so much for your time.

It's an honor.

Awesome, bro.

Have an amazing day, right?