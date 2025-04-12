Chicago White Sox Outfielder Austin Slater Suffers Torn Meniscus, Hits Injured List
Chicago White Sox outfielder Austin Slater has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee, the team announced Saturday afternoon.
Slater was scratched from Chicago's lineup and replaced by Brooks Baldwin ahead of Friday's series opener against the Boston Red Sox. He last saw game action Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians.
The 32-year-old, who was batting .250 with an .750 OPS through eight games this season, has been placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to April 11.
The White Sox have recalled outfielder Greg Jones from Triple-A Charlotte to round out the roster in Slater's absence.
Slater spent the first eight seasons of his career with the San Francisco Giants before bouncing around to the Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles down the stretch in 2024. He ultimately inked a one-year, $1.75 million deal with the White Sox in November.
Between 2017 and 2023, Slater was a .257 hitter with a .747 OPS, averaging 11 home runs, 45 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and a 1.6 WAR per 162 games. He hit .209 with two home runs, 18 RBIs, three stolen bases, a .586 OPS and a -0.2 WAR in 89 big league appearances last season.
Manager Will Venable didn't offer a recovery timeline for Slater, but players generally make it back in four-to-six weeks. Regardless, Chicago is down another veteran outfielder with Andrew Benintendi and Mike Tauchman already sidelined.
Jones, Baldwin, Joshua Palacios and Michael A. Taylor will split time in the corner outfield spots around Luis Robert Jr. for the time being.
The shorthanded White Sox are set to resume their series with the Red Sox at 4:10 p.m. ET on Saturday.
