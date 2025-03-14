Chicago White Sox Veteran Mike Clevinger Leading Competition For Closer Job
Mike Clevinger was already expected to take on a new role with the Chicago White Sox in 2025, but now it seems like the veteran could be positioned as one of their most important pitchers this season.
Manager Will Venable said Friday that, while multiple players could be used in the ninth inning early in the year, Clevinger is towards the top of his list, per 670 The Score's Bruce Levine. Clevinger has made just 14 relief appearances in his MLB career, compared to his 142 starts, and none of them have come in a save situation.
The White Sox inked Clevinger to a minor league deal shortly after spring training began. Venable mentioned that he aimed to use Clevinger as a reliever a few days later, although it was unclear just how high-leverage of a role he was going to take on.
Clevinger missed most of last season recovering from disc replacement surgery. He was 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA, 1.938 WHIP and -0.1 WAR in four starts prior to going down, a year after he went 9-9 with a 3.77 ERA, 1.226 WHIP and 3.3 WAR in 24 starts.
Through two appearances in the Cactus League this spring, Clevinger has retired all six batters he has faced, sitting three of them down via strikeouts.
Justin Anderson, Fraser Ellard, Justin Anderson and Jordan Leasure are the other contenders who could see time in the ninth inning when Clevinger isn't filling that role.
