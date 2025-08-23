Colson Montgomery Finds Power Again After Brief Drought With Chicago White Sox
CHICAGO –– Colson Montgomery's stretch of 10 home runs in 18 games may have put unfair expectations on the Chicago White Sox rookie, even as a former first-round pick and top prospect.
No player can maintain that pace for very long, and Montgomery was bound to regress at some point. His 3-for-27 stretch in seven games leading up to Friday's contest against the Minnesota Twins displayed just that.
Over the course of a 162-game season, how a player handles these swings –– both mentally and physically –– is crucial. That's especially true of rookies, who must adjust and readjust as opposing pitchers build a more accurate scouting report on them.
Such has been Montgomery's challenge of late. A quiet week against the Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves dropped his batting average down to .215 and his OPS from .876 to .760, but he bounced back in a big way Friday night.
After popping out in his first at-bat against the Twins, Montgomery hammered a curveball over the heart of the plate from starter Zebby Matthews to right field for a double. With an exit velocity of 107.7 mph, it was the seventh-hardest hit ball of the 2025 White Sox season.
In his next at-bat, Montgomery reached for Matthews' slider on the low and outside corner. The 6-foot-3 left-handed hitter used his long arms to muscle it 399 feet to left-center field for a two-run home run, tying the game a 4-4 in the fifth inning. It marked his first home run since Aug. 11 and his 11th in 40 games.
"There's adjustments he's making. With him, I think it's really about him and his setup and just his swing and getting a good view of the baseball," White Sox manager Will Venable said postgame. "Certainly, the league is going to adjust to him, but he's in a good spot and can handle that. He's just got to have the right move and be confident in the swing he's got."
He hit the ball hard again in the seventh, but it zipped right to second baseman Luke Keaschall. Montgomery finished the night 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and two runs.
Since his first home run on July 22, he tied for seventh in MLB with 24 RBIs and tied for fourth with 11 home runs. At 23, he became the youngest player in White Sox history to tally at least 10 home runs and 28 RBIs in his first 39 career games.
Montgomery was also involved in two plays that aided the Twins' 9-7 victory. In the seventh inning, he went to cover second base on a double play attempt, but couldn't reach high enough for second baseman Chase Meidroth's throw. It was ruled a throwing error on Meidroth, and the Twins went on to score two unearned runs off Wikelman Gonzalez that inning.
As the White Sox rallied from a four-run deficit in the eighth, Montgomery came up in a key spot with the bases loaded and one out, trailing by one run. But on a full count, he popped out to foul territory in shallow left field near the tarp, and Twins third baseman Royce Lewis threw out Miguel Vargas at home to end the inning.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- SOX TO CARRY THREE CATCHERS: The White Sox recalled catcher Korey Lee from Triple-A Charlotte ahead of Friday's game against the Twins. CLICK HERE
- ROSTER MOVE: The White Sox on Friday designated Josh Rojas for assignment after he posted a .512 OPS in 69 games this season. CLICK HERE
- ROOKIE CATCHERS MAKING HISTORY: Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero have made a few rare accomplishments in their first seasons in the big leagues. CLICK HERE