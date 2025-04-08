Game Day Preview: White Sox Begin Series Against Cleveland Guardians
The White Sox look to bounce back from a series sweep in Detroit over the weekend as they travel to Cleveland for a three-game set against the Guardians.
Will Venable's club had Monday off to rest and prepare for their third series against an AL Central foe. With five straight losses, the White Sox have fallen into last place in the division, while Tigers climbed into first place at 6-4 after sweeping the south siders.
Shane Smith is back on the mound for the White Sox, making the second start of his MLB career. In his debut against the Twins, Smith was sharp through five innings before giving up two runs and being pulled with two outs in the sixth. On Tuesday he goes up against Guardians team that lost two of three against the Angels and turns to starter Ben Lively.
How to watch White Sox vs. Guardians
- Who: Chicago White Sox (2-7) at Cleveland Guardians (3-6)
- When: Tuesday, April 8 at 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Announcers: John Schriffen (play-by-play), Steve Stone (analyst), Brooke Fletcher (reporter)
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Announcers: Len Kasper (play-by-play), Darrin Jackson (analyst), Jeff Meller (pre and postgame show)
- Betting information: The Guardians are favored on the money line at minus-198, and the White Sox money line odds are plus-166. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at minus-137 odds, and the Guardians minus-1.5 at plus-114 odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 4 p.m. in Cleveland, the forecast is 33 degrees and partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain and west-northwest winds at 15 miles per hour, according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Mike Tauchman, RF
- Luis Robert Jr., CF
- Nick Maton, DH
- Andrew Vaughn, 1B
- Matt Thaiss, C
- Lenyn Sosa, 2B
- Miguel Vargas, 3B
- Brooks Baldwin, LF
- Jake Amaya, SS
Guardians
- Steven Kwan, LF
- José Ramírez, 3B
- Carlos Santana, 1B
- Kyle Manzardo, DH
- Lane Thomas, CF
- Nolan Jones, RF
- Gabriel Arias, 2B
- Bo Naylor, C
- Brayan Rocchio, SS
Tuesday's starting pitchers
- White Sox RHP Shane Smith: 5.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K
- Guardians RHP Ben Lively: 9.1 IP, 11 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 7 K
News
The White Sox reinstated left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert from the injured list on Tuesday and optioned left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights.
The team also announced during Sunday's game that Andrew Benintendi exited with left adductor tightness and is day-to-day. He's not in Tuesday's lineup. Fellow outfielder Mike Tauchman returned from the 10-day injured list on Sunday and notched one hit and a walk in the 4-3 loss.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Stephen Vogt, Guardians: Vogt, 40, is in his second season as the Guardians' manager. In his first season as an MLB manager, he guided Cleveland to a 92-69 record, and AL Central division title and an appearance in the ALCS. Vogt was named 2024 AL manager of the year. Prior to his current role, Vogt spent the 2023 season as the Seattle Mariners' bullpen and quality control coach. He primarily played catcher for 10 seasons in MLB, beginning with the Tampa Bay Rays and later for the Oakland Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves through the 2022 season.
