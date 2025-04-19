Game Day Preview: White Sox To Face Garrett Crochet Saturday At Fenway Park
Former White Sox ace Garrett Crochet will face his former team on Saturday after being traded to the Boston Red Sox in the offseason. Here's the game day preview, including the probable pitchers, lineups, roster news, TV and radio details, weather forecast and more.
In this story:
The White Sox will see a familiar face for the second time in a week as they face Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet Saturday at Fenway Park.
Crochet pitched for the White Sox from 2020-24, recording a 3.29 ERA in 219 innings, but he was traded to Boston in the offseason for a haul of prospects. Part of the return was infielder Chase Meidroth, who the White Sox called up last week.
Coincidentally, Meidroth broke up Crochet's no-hit bid last Sunday at Rate Field, where the former White Sox ace tossed 7.1 innings with 11 strikeouts in a 3-1 Red Sox victory. Crochet goes up against talented rookie Shane Smith on Saturday, who has a 2.04 ERA in his first three MLB starts.
Here's more information on Saturday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Red Sox
- Who: Chicago White Sox (4-14) vs. Red Sox (11-10)
- When: Saturday, April 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Red Sox are favored on the money line at minus-330, and the White Sox money line odds are plus-265. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at plus-128 odds, and the Red Sox minus-1.5 at minus-154 odds. The over/under is nine runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 4 p.m. in Boston, the forecast is 80 degrees and mostly cloudy with a 15% chance of rain and southwest winds at 17 miles per hour. The chance of rain increases to 23% at 6 p.m., according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Chase Meidroth, 2B
- Luis Robert Jr., CF
- Lenyn Sosa, 1B
- Andrew Benintendi, LF
- Andrew Vaughn, DH
- Miguel Vargas, 3B
- Edgar Quero, C
- Michael A. Taylor, RF
- Jake Amaya, SS
Red Sox
- Jarren Duran, LF
- Rafael Devers, DH
- Alex Bregman, 3B
- Trevor Story, SS
- Wilyer Abreu, RF
- Kristian Campbell, 2B
- Triston Casas, 1B
- Carlos Narvaez, C
- Ceddanne Rafaela, CF
Starting pitchers
- White Sox RHP Shane Smith: 3 starts, 17.2 innings, 9 H, 4 ER, 7 BB, 12 K, 2.04 ERA, 0.90 WHIP
- Red Sox LHP Garrett Crochet: 4 starts, 26 innings, 15 H, 4 ER, 8 BB, 28 K, 1.38 ERA, 0.88 WHIP
Roster news
- Pitcher Martín Pérez left Friday's game with left forearm soreness. Manager Will Venable did not want to speculate on his status after Friday's game, but he said that Pérez will be scanned and treated Saturday.
- Pitcher Mike Clevinger cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte.
- The White Sox announced four roster moves ahead of Thursday's series finale against the Athletics. Catcher Edgar Quero has been called up from Triple-A Charlotte, and catcher Omar Narvaez has been designated for assignment. Outfielder Andrew Benintendi (left adductor strain) has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list, and outfielder Greg Jones has been optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.
- Ahead of Wednesday's game, the White Sox selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Steven Wilson from Class AAA Charlotte and designated right-hander Mike Clevinger for assignment. Right-handed pitcher Justin Anderson cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Class AAA Charlotte.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Alex Cora, Red Sox: Cora, 49, is in his seventh season as the Red Sox manager. He had a 517-446 record in his first six seasons. The Red Sox went 81-81 in 2024, finished third in the AL East and missed the playoffs for the third straight season. Cora guided the Red Sox to 108 regular season wins, an AL East title and a World Series title in his first season as a manager in 2018. The Red Sox also reached the ALCS in 2021. Cora was suspended for the 2020 season due to his involvement in the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal during their 2017 championship season. He played for the Dodgers, Indians, Red Sox, Mets, Rangers and Nationals from 1998-2011.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- WATCH QUERO'S FIRST HIT: Edgar Quero, the White Sox No. 6 prospect, drove a double down the left field line for the first hit of his MLB career Friday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. CLICK HERE
- PEREZ INJURED, SOX LOSE: Starting pitcher Martín Pérez allowed four earned runs in three innings and left with an injury as the White Sox fell 10-3 to the Red Sox, their fifth straight loss. CLICK HERE
- TAKEAWAYS: The White Sox were swept at home in a three-game series against the Athletics earlier this week. Here are three takeaways from the performances. CLICK HERE
- WGN TO AIR CHSN?: The Chicago Sun-Times reported Friday that WGN is interested in carrying White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks games through Chicago Sports Network. CLICK HERE
- A'S SWEEP WHITE SOX: Athletics starter JP Sears tossed six scoreless innings as the White Sox mustered just four hits in an 8-0 loss. CLICK HERE
Published