Game Day Preview: Jonathan Cannon Returns For Chicago White Sox Against New York Mets
Jonathan Cannon was scratched from his last start on Saturday against the Rangers, but as anticipated, he won't be out for long. After dealing with lower back tightness, Cannon is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Mets.
In his last outing, Cannon started strong against a dangerous Cubs lineup, allowing just two hits in the first five innings. But things unraveled quickly after an RBI double by Pete Crow-Armstrong and a fielding error by left fielder Brooks Baldwin. Cannon was removed with runners on second and third, who came in to score off of White Sox reliever Steven Wilson to give the Cubs a 4-1 lead in an eventual 6-2 win.
Cannon has been steady in his last four starts, pitching 23 innings with seven earned runs. He walked at least two batters in each of his first six starts, but he has zero walks over his last four. Two starts ago, he helped the White Sox beat the Reds with six shutout innings. He'll look to continue that strong stretch of pitching against the Mets.
Here's more information on Tuesday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Mets
- Who: Chicago White Sox (17-37) vs. New York Mets (33-21)
- When: Tuesday, May 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field in Flushing, N.Y.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Mets are favored on the money line at minus-275 and the White Sox money line odds are plus-225. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at plus-104 odds, and the Mets minus-1.5 at minus-125 odds. The over/under is eight runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 7 p.m. in Queens, N.Y., the forecast is 67 degrees and cloudy with a 0% chance of rain and south winds at 12 mph, according to weather.com.
Lineups
(will update when available)
Probable pitchers
- White Sox RHP Jonathan Cannon: 10 appearances, 8 starts, 55 IP, 55 H, 23 ER, 17 BB, 42 K, 3.76 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 2-5 record. In his last start against the Cubs, Cannon pitched five innings with four hits, four runs, three earned runs, zero walks and three strikeouts.
- Mets RHP Tylor Megill: 10 starts, 48 IP, 42 H, 19 ER, 23 BB, 66 K, 3.56 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 3-4 record. In his last start against the Megill pitched 4.2 innings with four hits, one earned run, one walk and 10 strikeouts.
Roster news
- The White Sox activated outfielders Andrew Benintendi (left calf strain) and Mike Tauchman (right hamstring strain) from the injured list.
- The team optioned first basemen Andrew Vaughn and Tim Elko to Triple-A Charlotte.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Carlos Mendoza, Mets: Mendoza, 45, is in his second season as the Mets manager. Last season, he guided New York to an 89-73 record and a wild card berth, then made a run to the NLCS. That made him the first manager in Mets history to make the playoffs in his first season. He was previously an assistant coach with the New York Yankees from 2018-23. He played 10 seasons in the minor leagues for the San Francisco Giants and Yankees organizations.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- HOUSER'S JOINS RARE COMPANY: White Sox pitcher Adrian Houser has thrown 12 scoreless innings since joining the team, one of four pitchers to do so in their first two starts. CLICK HERE
- TEEL EARNS AWARD: Catcher Kyle Teel hit .500 with three home runs for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights on his way to being named International League Player of the Week. CLICK HERE
- CANNON UPDATE: Will Venable gave an update on Jonathan Cannon, who was scratched from Saturday's game with lower back tightness. CLICK HERE