Chris Getz Not Looking Too Far Ahead With Chicago White Sox Looming Ownership Change
CHICAGO –– Hope for future success buzzed around Rate Field during the recent home stand.
On the field, rookies Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth, Shane Smith, Edgar Quero and Tim Elko helped the rebuilding White Sox win three of four games for the second time all season, part of a four-game split against the MLB-leading Detroit Tigers and a series win over the playoff-contending Kansas City Royals.
In the dugout before Friday’s game, general manager Chris Getz discussed the franchise-altering news that billionaire Justin Ishbia has reached an agreement to eventually acquire controlling interest of the White Sox from longtime owner Jerry Reinsdorf. But Getz, constantly tinkering with his major league roster while developing a farm system with four top-35 prospects, isn’t looking too far ahead.
“I've spent a little bit of time with Justin, more of a casual encounter than anything,” Getz said. “Seems like a very knowledgeable person when it comes to the game.”
"I'm very much focused on 2025 and supporting Will Venable and others in the organization. I certainly don't want us to get ahead of ourselves. I'm looking at the next three years, quite honestly. That's the healthiest way to stay on track and stay disciplined to the plan we have in place."
After all, the White Sox news release made sure to include phrasing that, “There is no assurance that any such future transaction will occur, and in no event will such a transaction take place before 2029.” Ishbia may have to wait until 2034, when it becomes his option.
So for now, Getz remains in lockstep with Reinsdorf, 89, who purchased the team in 1981.
“My conversations are with Jerry, they’ll remain with Jerry,” Getz said. “The day-to-day operations are as is. And I know that the announcement [Thursday] caught a significant amount of attention. I think that speaks to Jerry’s long-term vision and commitment to this organization. And it certainly aligns with baseball operations and how we've approached things and been committed to building the foundation of this organization and building from the ground up. Both from an infrastructure standpoint and then the development of our players, whether it be through the minor leagues and now at the big leagues.”
For optimistic White Sox fans longing to support a winning ballclub again, after back-to-back 100-loss seasons and a 22-44 start to 2025, the team’s news release provided an intriguing note. It stated that, “Ishbia will make capital infusions into the White Sox as a limited partner in 2025 and 2026 that will be used to pay down existing debt and support ongoing team operations.”
Some took that to mean Ishbia could immediately increase team payroll and free agent spending, and that may not be entirely misguided. But the team is also recovering from significant financial losses after ranking 27th in MLB average attendance in 2024 (17,931) and 24th in 2023 (21,405). Through 34 home games in 2025, Rate Field remains 27th with an average of 16,682, which should increase as the weather turns.
So when it comes to Ishbia monetizing baseball operations, Getz isn’t changing course just yet.
“Right now we're focused on the work that we've been doing,” Getz said. “Regardless of an announcement like yesterday, it doesn't change my approach, our approach of building from within. And in due time when we want to round out the roster and make additions, we'll have those conversations and we know we'll be supported. But in the meantime, it's about continuing to acquire the best players that we can and the mechanisms you're given in this game and grow those players and build them up to be successful major league players.”
Fans may be dreaming about the long-term future with a new owner, but in the short-term, Getz shifted the focus back to his excitement about the team’s young core.
Whether it be Meidroth reaching base 15 times in the recent seven-game homestand, Elko’s walk-off single and fourth home run, Teel’s all-around impressive debut, or Smith making his case for an All-Star appearance, those are the most tangible aspects of the future on the south side.
“There's just wonderful moments to see for, whether it be myself or others in the organization, hopefully our fans, to see these guys grow up, beginning to grow up at the major-league level,” Getz said. “And it just goes back to this commitment from within at the top of really having this long-term approach for the Chicago White Sox.”
