Tim Elko's First MLB Home Run Lifts White Sox Past Marlins 4-2
CHICAGO – Tim Elko has stepped to the plate in two clutch situations in his first two MLB games.
During Saturday's debut, he was robbed of a go-ahead hit in the seventh by Marlins second baseman Javier Sanoja, who made a sliding, back-handed stop and a strong throw in the hole. The White Sox lost 3-1 that day, and Elko went 0-for-3.
He got a shot a revenge on Sunday against Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara, the 2022 NL Cy Young winner who's ERA has climbed to 8.10 during a rough 2025 season. Alcantara induced an inning-ending double play in Elko's first at-bat, then struck him out with three straight sinkers in the zone during the second plate appearance.
Elko came up for his third at-bat with the game tied 1-1 in the sixth inning, thinking that he wanted to be on time for Alcantara's fastball after being late earlier in the game. Alcantara delivered a 1-0 curveball that hung over the heart of the plate, and this time, Elko made sure to put the ball where no one could rob it.
He waited back, planted his lead foot and lunged down to send the ball 381 feet with a 101.4 mph exit velocity for a three-run home run, giving the White Sox a 4-2 lead in the sixth.
"It was a great feeling," Elko said. "Like I've just been saying, I want to come here and help us win games and do whatever I can to do that. I was able to contribute today and check a few other boxes too, which felt great."
On contact, Elko had a good feeling it was going to be a home run. It was certainly good timing to notch his first MLB hit, though that wasn't necessarily on his mind. Elko also became the first White Sox player to hit a home run for his first MLB hit since Braden Shewmake on March 30, 2024 against the Tigers.
"I was not thinking first hit or anything like that. I was just trying to get a ball in the air and score that run from third," Elko said. "And I hit it well enough to get it out of the park."
As Elko rounded the bases, he pointed to his family in the stands. The home run ball and pink bat, which had his mom's name, Cheryl, written on it, will make for some of his best Mother's Day present of all-time.
"It'll probably be up there. It's not worth any money, which helps the wallet, but it's a cool moment for sure," Elko said.
"It meant everything. I was hoping to notch that first hit yesterday, but I was able to get it today. For them to be here, just be in this moment with me, it's an amazing feeling."
Following tradition with rookies after their first MLB home runs, the White Sox gave Elko the silent treatment in the dugout initially, then mobbed him in celebration.
"It's really awesome. I'm happy for Tim," White Sox catcher Matt Thaiss said. "He's had a big smile on his face ever since he got here. It's always exciting to see, and it's a big reason why we won the game today. I'm really happy for him, happy for us, and that was awesome."
