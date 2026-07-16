3 Most Likely White Sox Prospects to Be Called Up After the All-Star Break

The Chicago White Sox have called up over a dozen prospects this year. From Munetaka Murakami to Tristan Peters to Sam Antonacci, they have gotten a lot out of their young players this season.

With a 50-45 record going into the second half, the White Sox are surprising a lot of people thanks to these rookies. So, could we see more call-ups this year?

With practically no holes in the lineup when healthy, the White Sox must focus on calling up some of their prized pitching prospects. With that in mind, here are three players who could be elevated to the majors at some point in the coming months.

Hagen Smith

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Hagen Smith during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Part of the White Sox rebuild hinges on whether the young pitching duo of Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith can put it together.

Schultz is already up. Why not try Smith?

The White Sox selected Smith fifth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft out of the University of Arkansas, where he had a spectacular final season. He was quickly named a top prospect in baseball, but has struggled with health and control in his first couple of minor league seasons. He is currently the No. 3 White Sox prospect.

Last year, he had a 3.57 ERA in Double-A, but walked 56 batters in just 75.2 innings. His command issues have shown once again with 36 walks in 52 innings this year. However, he is also giving up more hits and runs than last year.

When he's on, he offers a great fastball and wipeout slider. However, Smith will have to find his command to justify being called up.

Tanner McDougal

Feb 17, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Tanner McDougal poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tanner McDougal was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of high school. McDougal has worked his way up the ranks to Triple-A, where he has posted a 2.67 ERA in nine games. He is currently the White Sox's No. 5 prospect.

This year, he hasn't been healthy, missing all of May and June. However, since his return on July 1, he has worked exclusively as a reliever, which could benefit the White Sox.

When healthy, his stuff is overwhelming. He possesses an upper-90's fastball with a great curveball and slider. He's basically another Grant Taylor. If the White Sox call him up in the second half, expect him to come out of the bullpen with his electric stuff.

Mason Adams

Feb 17, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Mason Adams poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pitcher few will think about on this list is Mason Adams. The White Sox selected Adams in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He was on the cusp of being called up after a 2024 season, where he had a 2.92 ERA between Double-A and Triple-A. However, he underwent Tommy John surgery in spring training the following season and has been out until recently. Adams is currently the White Sox's No. 10 prospect.

There are few in the White Sox system with better command than Adams. He has walked just 69 batters in 271 total innings. While his fastball doesn't have great run and lacks velocity, Adams excels with his offspeed and breaking pitches.

Adams could take a back-end rotation spot very soon if Smith and McDougal are not ready, but he lacks the stuff to be a bullpen arm.

If Chicago is able to call up these arms in the second half, they could be the catalysts for a run towards the postseason in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year.