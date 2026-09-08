4 White Sox Prospects Who Could Be a Major Part of 2027

Over a dozen players have made their MLB debuts for the Chicago White Sox in 2026. Even for a team built around youth, this is an unprecedented number for a contending team.

Players like Sam Antonacci, Munetaka Murakami, Tristan Peters, and others have been major parts of the team's success in 2026. So, looking forward to next season (if there is one), who in the minors is next up?

Here are four prospects who could be a big part of the 2027 season.

Caleb Bonemer

Okemos shortstop Caleb Bonemer (2) at bat against Grand Ledge in the District Final Saturday, June 1, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Some people may disagree with putting Caleb Bonemer ahead of 2026 No. 1 overall pick Roch Cholowsky. However, Bonemer is much more MLB-ready at this point than the former UCLA shortstop. The White Sox drafted Bonemer in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft and have been reaping the rewards since.

The highly-regarded prospect (No. 30 overall) has been one of the best players in the minor leagues this season. In 126 games, Bonemer is slashing .245/.376/.548 with 36 home runs and 17 stolen bases. The power has truly developed in his age-20 season, and quite frankly, he doesn't have much more to prove in the minor leagues.

If there is a spot for Bonemer in the everyday lineup, he has a solid chance of being on the 2027 Opening Day roster, whenever that may be.

Roch Cholowsky

Jul 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox number one draft pick Roch Cholowsky poses before the team’s game against the Athletics at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The No. 1 pick out of UCLA is currently the No. 11 overall prospect, and his reputation goes without saying. While he was thought to be the most MLB-ready prospect in the draft by many scouts and organizations, don't be surprised if he doesn't debut until late-2027, if not 2028. He appeared in just nine minor league games after being drafted for High-A, but struggled (.167/.326/.333 slash line) and was shut down with an injury.

Being on the Opening Day roster with just nine games in High-A under his belt would be absurd. The talented Roch Cholowsky has some work to do before he makes the major leagues. His defense may be MLB-ready, but his swing needs some major adjustments before he can reach his potential at the major league level. We could be looking at another project for hitting director Ryan Fuller, like with Colson Montgomery.

Joey Volchko

Jun 13, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Georgia Bulldogs starting pitcher Joey Volchko (37) reacts to the final out against the Texas Longhorns at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joey Volchko was a third-round pick in this year's draft out of the University of Georgia and is the No. 9 prospect in Chicago's system. While the 21-year-old has some control issues, he is expected to be a quick riser through the minor leagues. He possesses an elite fastball that can touch triple digits, with a tight slider that can get hitters out at the major league level.

If Volchko comes up, he will likely be used as an impact reliever with elite stuff like major leaguers Hagen Smith or Grant Taylor.

Mathias LaCombe

A relatively unknown name compared to the rest of these guys, Mathias LaCombe is the No. 18 prospect in the White Sox system. The 24-year-old may not have eye-popping stats, but he has gained notice in the past few weeks. While he has a 6.48 ERA in 14 Double-A outings, he has not given up a run in his last 11 games (since July 28).

This would be a cool story, as LaCombe was the second native of France ever taken in the MLB Draft (12th round in 2023). LaCombe has a mid-90's fastball with great run and carry that he pairs with an above-average slider. He could also rise as a reliever through the minor leagues relatively quickly.

While there won't be as many high-profile rookies next year, the White Sox still have an abundance of talent at the minor league level.