After a great win on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the Chicago White Sox will look to gain the upper hand in the series. They will do so with their usual lineup.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (73-65) vs. Houston Astros (70-69)

Where: Daikin Park

When: 7:10 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Andrew Benintendi, DH

5. Braden Montgomery, RF

6. Colson Montgomery, SS

7. Chase Meidroth, 2B

8. Tristan Peters, CF

9. Drew Romo, C

Against the right-handed Hayden Wesneski, the White Sox will put out a lefty-heavy lineup. Sam Antonacci, Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas, and Andrew Benintendi will be at the top of the lineup, per usual. Murakami will still be batting second, despite a horrid .094/.304/.170 slash line in his last 15 games. If Murakami continues his struggles, the organization may want to consider moving him down in the order a little bit. Braden Montgomery will be back in the lineup after an off day.

Colson Montgomery, after a prolonged slump, might be back in form with Chicago. In his last seven games, Montgomery is slashing .269/.387/.577, showing increased plate discipline and bat-to-ball skills. His bat will be crucial on Wednesday against Wesneski. Tristan Peters and Chase Meidroth will switch places in the order.

Houston Astros Lineup

1. Jeremy Peña, SS

2. Yordan Alvarez, DH

3. Isaac Paredes, 3B

4. José Altuve, 2B

5. Daulton Varsho, CF

6. Taylor Trammell, LF

7. Cam Smith, RF

8. LaMonte Wade Jr., 1B

9. Christian Vázquez, C

On The Mound...

Aug 4, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Davis Martin (65) reacts after being relieved against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Davis Martin, RHP

After an elite start to the 2026 season, Martin has fallen on hard times. In his last 15 starts, Martin has a 6.52 ERA with 52 strikeouts and 29 walks in 69 innings. In his last start against the Cincinnati Reds on August 13, Martin threw just two innings with three runs allowed before his controversial ejection. Martin was later found to have a blister on his throwing hand and was placed on the 15-day injured list. Fully healthy, he will look to rebound against the Astros.

Houston Astros - Hayden Wesneski, RHP

For the Astros, Hayden Wesneski will start. Wesneski returned from Tommy John surgery on July 29 and has a 3.86 ERA in six starts with 28 strikeouts in 32.2 innings. In 80 career games (34 starts), Wesneski has a 3.99 ERA. The White Sox will look to get to Wesneski early in this one.