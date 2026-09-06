White Sox vs. Twins Lineup: A Bullpen Game on National TV? Teel Gets the Start, More

After a horrible pitching performance against the Minnesota Twins, the Chicago White Sox will look to win the series. And they will attempt to do so with a bullpen game.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (74-68) vs. Minnesota Twins (68-74)

Where: Rate Field

When: 5:20 CT

Watch: Peacock, NBCSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Miguel Vargas, 3B

3. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

4. Andrew Benintendi, DH

5. Colson Montgomery, SS

6. Braden Montgomery, RF

7. Chase Meidroth, 2B

8. Tristan Peters, CF

9. Kyle Teel, C

Will Venable will roll out his usual lefty-heavy lineup. Sam Antonacci, Miguel Vargas, and Munetaka Murakami will be high in the order, per usual. Murakami, after hitting his 30th home run of the season on Saturday, may have broken out of his slump. However, the White Sox will need a big performance from him to win this series.

Andrew Benintendi will be batting fourth on Sunday against Twins starter Bailey Ober, whom he has extensive experience against. Benintendi, in 25 at-bats against Ober, is batting .240 with three runs driven in. Colson Montgomery and Chase Meidroth also have great experience against Ober. Both have one home run in four at-bats against the Twins starter.

Kyle Teel will be back in the lineup on Sunday after not starting on Saturday. With the return of Edgar Quero to the active roster, Teel could be given more rest throughout the remainder of the regular season, with three catchers now on the team. Teel is 0-for-4 since his return from the injured list.

Minnesota Twins Lineup

1. Luke Keaschall, RF

2. Brooks Lee, 3B

3. Ryan Jeffers, C

4. Josh Bell, DH

5. Kody Clemens, 2B

6. Royce Lewis, 1B

7. Trevor Larnach, LF

8. Kaelen Culpepper, SS

9. Walker Jenkins, CF

On The Mound...

Jul 19, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago White Sox pitcher Bryan Hudson (60) pitches to Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Bryan Hudson, LHP

White Sox ace Sean Burke was supposed to start this game. However, the organization pushed his start back to Tuesday. It looks as if there will be a bullpen day on Sunday, in what is a crucial game. Bryan Hudson will be opening this game, likely for José Urquidy. In five games with Chicago, Urquidy has a 4.34 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 18.1 innings.

Minnesota Twins - Bailey Ober, RHP

For Minnesota, Bailey Ober will take the mound. In 21 starts this season, Ober has a 4.37 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 113.1 innings. To avoid getting embarrassed on national television, the White Sox will have to get to Ober early.