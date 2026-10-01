Chase Meidroth Joins List of Legendary White Sox Home Runs in Win Over Astros

The box score will merely list it as a three-run homer by Chase Meidroth. For White Sox fans, however, it will mark the moment when they could start counting down the outs of a 7-3 win over the Houston Astros. And not just any win – one that granted their team its first playoff series win since the 2005 World Series.

With one swing of the bat, Meidroth joined the ranks of White Sox postseason heroes who have come through with their power in big moments. He has been great for the Sox since he was called up last season, but it's unlikely that many predicted that he would deliver the final blow of a playoff series in that way.

CHASE MEIDROTH THREE-RUN HOMER



White Sox have broken it open! pic.twitter.com/kKMHbmpdxL — MLB (@MLB) September 30, 2026

The last home run of this magnitude that Sox fans experienced came in Game 3 of the 2021 ALDS off the bat of Leury Garcia, someone even more unlikely to come through in such a situation. That one was also a three-run homer, and it put the Sox in front of a game that they had to win to avoid being swept by these same Astros.

Of course, the Astros are all too familiar with what it's like to see the Sox cash in like this. No homer is more famous than the World Series grand slam by Paul Konerko, which was followed soon after by Scott Podsednik's walk-off home run after the Astros tied that game. One game later, current Astros TV analyst Geoff Blum hit the go-ahead home run in what was then the longest game in World Series history.

Now, Meidroth gets to add his name alongside these names that have been immortalized by a single moment in Sox history. All of their careers turned out differently, but what they have in common is becoming players that the fan base will remember for generations to come. When a franchise has been in the playoffs as little as the Sox have, that carries a lot of weight.

Naturally, there are many more home runs the Sox have hit over the years that are etched in everyone's memory. But only a select few are so special that fans remember exactly where they were when they happened. Meidroth's home run now is part of that group.

Will another player hit a legendary home run in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians? Only time will tell, but fans can only hope!

(Writer's note: My dad actually called this home run the pitch before it happened. He's been trying to top calling Mark Buehrle's home run since we were in the stands that Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee 17 years ago, but his persistence has finally paid off!)