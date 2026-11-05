How the White Sox' 2026 Draft Picks Did in Their First Minor League Season

The Chicago White Sox made plenty of waves in the 2026 MLB Draft. With the No. 1 overall selection, they took UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky. But that wasn't the only exciting pick.

Landon Thome, son of Hall of Fame first baseman and designated hitter Jim Thome, was their second selection that Chicago received via the Jacob Gonzalez/Brandon Eisert trade. Cole Prosek was also a very intriguing pick that could be part of this future White Sox roster.

However, not everyone drafted was able to play at the minor league level immediately. Thome and Prosek did not make their professional debuts, despite the fanfare. In fact, only six of the 20 draftees played at the minor league level in 2026 for a variety of reasons.

Let's get to know them!

Roch Cholowsky

Jul 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox number one draft pick Roch Cholowsky throws out a ceremonial first pitch at Rate Field before the team’s game against the Athletics. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As was expected from the former Bruin, Cholowsky made his professional debut in early August with Chicago's High-A affiliate in Winston-Salem. However, the results were underwhelming for the No. 14 prospect in all of baseball.

Cholowsky played in just nine games before he was shut down with right wrist soreness. In those nine games, he wasn't all that spectacular, slashing .167/.326/.333 with one home run. On the defensive side, which Cholowsky was praised for heading into the draft, the No. 1 pick had an egregiously high five errors. The White Sox will hope for their top prospect to come back with a vengeance in 2027.

Clay Burdette

Feb 28, 2025; Stanford, CA, USA; Xavier Musketeers right fielder Clay Burdette (5) during the first inning against the Stanford Cardinal at Sunken Diamond. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After their first selection, you have to go all the way to the seventh round to find the next guy who played professional ball in 2026. Outfielder Clay Burdette, out of Xavier University, was that guy.

Burdette debuted in Kannapolis in 2026 after a season that saw him hit .348 with 17 home runs at Xavier. With the White Sox' Low-A affiliate, Burdette slashed an impressive .274/.381/.481 with two home runs and 22 runs driven in during a 29-game span. He also flashed on the basepaths, stealing 13 bases in 15 attempts. Look for Burdette to make an impact in his first full minor league season.

Braden Holcomb

Vanderbilt left fielder Braden Holcomb (26) hits an RBI-double against Oklahoma during the fourth inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The White Sox drafted outfielder Braden Holcomb in the 12th round out of Vanderbilt University. In his first professional season between Low-A and High-A, Holcomb impressed. In 15 games (13 in Low-A, two in High-A), Holcomb slashed .321/.424/.607 with two home runs and 12 runs driven in. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound outfielder could become a fast riser in the coming years.

Grayson Fitzwater

The White Sox selected Grayson Fitzwater in the 13th round out of Virginia Military Institute. In 29 games of Low-A, the first baseman looked the part, slashing .271/.365/.486 with four home runs and 28 runs driven in. Look for the power to continue in the coming years.

Crew McChesney

The White Sox selected Crew McChesney in the 17th round out of Brigham Young University. The light-hitting outfielder was assigned to Kannapolis and played 21 games there. However, he slashed just .175/.266/.228 with six runs driven in.

Jake Berkland

The final White Sox pick that was signed (19th round), Jake Berkland, debuted in Low-A for 20 games. While the power certainly wasn't there for the Minnesota State University product, Berkland walked 22 times for a .220/.466/.280 slash line. His on-base skills could be something to build on in the coming years.