Kyle Teel is Trending Up at a Good Time for the Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have moved a step closer to welcoming back one of their top players.

Chris Getz shared ahead of Tuesday night's game that Kyle Teel is expected to begin his rehab assignment in the "next week or so." The catcher has yet to suit up this season and missed the final handful of games in spring training due to a hamstring strain suffered during the World Baseball Classic. Teel was rounding to second base, only to come up hobbling and exit Team Italy's game.

The White Sox' initial timeline on Teel was 4 to 6 weeks due to the Grade-2 nature of the strain. Already passing the front-end of that timeline, Teel looks like he will end up far closer to that six-week trajectory. Of course, the Sox have already played 17 games this season and hold a record of 6-11.

To be sure, Getz still did not put a specific date on Teel's expected return to the Sox' lineup. But the simple fact that a rehab assignment is on the horizon is a promising update.

White Sox Could Sure Use Kyle Teel

Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Munetaka Murakami and Colson Montgomery were arguably the two most talked about players coming into this 2026 season, Kyle Teel wasn't far behind.

Originally acquired as a key piece in the Garrett Crochet trade with the Red Sox, Teel put together a strong rookie season last year. He slashed .273/.375/.411 with 35 RBIs and eight home runs in his 78 games played.

While he can see the fences at times, Teel has a considerably more disciplined approach at the plate than some of his fellow young teammates. And for an offense that has ranked near the bottom of the MLB in nearly every category this season, they could sure use that right about now!

There was also a lot made of Teel's offseason bulking. Already someone with an athletic build, he went on to add around 20 pounds of muscle to improve his power hitting. For what it's worth, this only led to one home run across spring training and WBC play, but it's still an exciting development for someone with his profile. Adding his left-handed swing into a lineup that also features the power of Montgomery and Murakami will have the White Sox well-equipped against right-handed arms.

The Sox originally felt ok about Teel's absence. While missing the start of the year is never preferred, the squad was already set to enter the season with a good problem to have. Catcher Edgar Quero looked just as promising as Teel in his 2025 rookie season with his contact swing. Removing Teel from the lineup meant Quero would have a huge opportunity to establish himself early. Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, however, the opposite has happened.

Quero has struggled as much as anyone in the White Sox lineup. He is swinging and missing more than ever before and hitting just .146 over his 41 at-bats thus far. Previously someone who were excited to step into the batter's box with a runner on, Quero has zero RBIs and has drawn only five walks.

Perhaps a more balanced platoon is what Quero will need to get back on track. Especially when we consider he has done his best work against lefties in the past, manager Will Venable can focus even more on those matchups for the switch-hitter with Teel back in the mix.

Once Teel is given the green light to return to the South Side clubhouse, eyes will shift toward Reese McGuire. Surprisingly signed ahead of Opening Day, the veteran was given big league money. Will the Sox continue to carry three catchers on the roster, or will they look to move off McGuire? The good news is they should still have a week or two to figure that out, but it will be a big decision, especially with so many young guys still waiting for a roster spot in Triple-A.