The Matchup That Could Decide the ALDS for the White Sox

The Chicago White Sox did something they haven't done in 21 years on Wednesday: Win a playoff series. As they look to continue to shock the world, the White Sox will face the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series.

Heading into a pivotal matchup on Saturday in Cleveland, the White Sox will face rookie ace Parker Messick in Game 1. This matchup between the White Sox hitters and Messick could very well impact the entire series and decide a winner early.

Why Is This Matchup so Important for the White Sox?

Sep 27, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick (77) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The left-hander has been a revelation for the Guardians in his rookie season, pitching to a 2.56 ERA in 186.1 innings with 193 strikeouts. He will likely finish Top 3 in the American League Rookie of the Year race and get some down-ballot AL Cy Young votes as well.

While Game 2 starter Gavin Williams has also been very good this season, Messick has turned it up to a different level against these White Sox in his young career. In five starts (four in 2026) against the White Sox, Messick has a 3-1 record with an identical 2.56 ERA, with 33 strikeouts in 31.2 innings.

He has absolutely dominated Chicago, pitching for no fewer than five innings in any start against the White Sox, with four 6+ inning performances. With a fantastic backend of the Cleveland bullpen, the White Sox must find a way to get to Messick early, as they did with Houston Astros ace Hunter Brown. While they likely won't get him out of the game in the first inning, ramping up his pitch count early will be helpful to a Game 1 victory.

The White Sox have struggled somewhat against lefties throughout the season. Sam Antonacci, Munetaka Murakami, and Tristan Peters have been almost unplayable against southpaws, while the team has a .750 OPS against left-handers. Randal Grichuk has been the best bat against lefties, slashing .327/.371/.655 with 11 home runs. He will be crucial to stopping Messick in Game 1 of this series.

The White Sox's latest hero against the Astros, Chase Meidroth, will also be a major factor with a .350/.431/.592 slash line against lefties. Together, the White Sox need to find a way to win against Messick.

With the White Sox likely going with either a bullpen game or Davis Martin, it's crucial to win this matchup against Messick and get an early 1-0 lead on Cleveland. Teams that win Game 1 of the LDS have over a 70.0 chance of winning the series, according to the MLB website. Therefore, the White Sox must take this seriously in a best-of-five series.