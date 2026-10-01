Erick Fedde Deserved Full-Circle Moment as White Sox Eliminated Astros

It didn't quite hold the same meaning as the late Bobby Jenks jumping on the same mound at the end of the 2005 World Series. Still, Erick Fedde's emphatic reaction after fanning Cam Smith will be fondly remembered by White Sox fans who watched their team win the Wild Card series over the Houston Astros.

This represented more than Fedde simply pitching two no-hit innings to close out the Astros in his first postseason appearance at age 33. Indeed, it represented the culmination of what Fedde and the few other Sox players who were on that 121-loss team in 2024 have gone through.

Erick Fedde Earned His Big Moment

Sep 17, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde (47) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Erick Fedde originally signed with the White Sox in 2024 after a standout season in South Korea. He proved to be one of the few bright spots on a completely putrid team, and he was shipped out at the trade deadline alongside Tommy Pham in a deal that brought Miguel Vargas to the Sox.

Little did anyone know that all three of them would be on a Sox postseason roster only two years later.

Fedde returned to the Sox via free agency this past offseason. He played a less conventional role this time around, switching between traditional starts and serving as a bulk starter during the many instances when Will Venable used an opener.

It was only fitting that someone who knew exactly how far of a climb the Sox had to make to return to relevance would get the final out of a playoff series win nobody saw coming. He may not have finished that 2024 season with the Sox, but he was with them for the majority of the year and most definitely felt the weight of the win-loss column.

To be sure, this wasn't even a ceremonial move by Will Venable, especially with it being a four-run game. Fedde earned the right to be on the mound at that moment as one of only four Sox pitchers to throw over 100 innings this season. Accumulating an 8-9 record and a 3.83 ERA will make any pitcher trustworthy in this day and age, particularly on a staff that doesn't provide a lot of length.

It's reasonable to expect Fedde to once again play a role in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. It's also reasonable to think that, as one of the few who can completely understand what it's like to be on such a putrid MLB team, he believes he should have that opportunity.