Do the White Sox Officially Have the Best Giveaway in Baseball This Season?

The Chicago White Sox have been oddly good at going viral the last handful of years.

Despite the team's lackluster play – which recently included getting swept by the Baltimore Orioles at The Rate – they continue to give fans a reason to show up at the ballpark. The Campfire Milkshake is one of the more recent examples. The oversized delight, topped with melted marshmallow and a big chocolate bar, became a must-have for foodies. In fact, it was so popular that they released a 2.0 version this season , which is made for sharing.

Their latest viral offering, however, isn't made to sit in the stomach but rather atop the head. The team has revealed a Pope hat promotional event set for later this season. Providing fans who purchase a special ticket, the hat resembles the iconic headwear with a White Sox logo in the center. Two tassels also hang down from the sides with fringe at the bottom.

White Sox are giving away Pope Hats in August pic.twitter.com/LhcrZX8Xdp — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 8, 2026

But that's not all! Fans who purchase the special ticket offer will also be placed in a specific part of Guaranteed Rate Field. In other words, all the South Side Popes will be together to cheer on their favorite squad (and maybe sing some hymns?).

"Join us in the Pews at the Ballpark! Enjoy an evening of baseball with an exclusive Pope Hat, and a designated area for our "Popes" to sit," the Sox wrote on their website.

As things currently stand, the most expensive ticket price sits at just $54.97, while the cheapest is $35.50 for slightly less favorable seats. All Popes will be on the 100 level, though. The game is set for August 11 when the Sox welcome the Cincinnati Reds.

White Sox Celebrating Their Most Famous Fan

May 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; David Hughes form Chicago watches the game between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago White Sox while dressed as the Pope during the fourth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

This isn't the first time the White Sox have celebrated the leader of the Catholic Church. The organization held a mass at The Rate last summer, and fans have not been shy about sporting Pope-like garb for a day at the ballpark. Nevertheless, there is no question that this August 11 event could be their most popular yet.

Pope Leo XIV is the first-ever American-born Pope and was born in Chicago. He grew up in the Dolton neighborhood on the South Side, where he became a life-long White Sox fan. The religious figure has referenced his fandom during a handful of public appearances, which even included throwing on a classic White Sox hat for a now-famous photo. The Pope also attended Game 1 of the White Sox' trip to the World Series in 2001.