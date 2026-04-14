The Noah Schultz White Sox Debut Has Arrived – Here's How You Can Take It All In

The Chicago White Sox may be sitting at the bottom of the AL Central (again), but they have given their fans a reason to celebrate this week.

The organization's No. 2 prospect is officially set to make his MLB Debut on Tuesday evening. Noah Schultz has been one of the most talked-about players in the Sox' system for years. He stands a towering six-foot-ten with a blazing fastball and extremely deceptive slider. The 22-year-old has long been viewed as a future cornerstone of the team's rotation, and the process of proving he can be exactly that starts tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Why call him up now? The Sox' starters have left a lot to be desired to begin the season. Shane Smith, in particular, got off to such a horrendous start with a 10.80 ERA. He was promptly optioned to Charlotte after only three appearances, creating a concerning hole at the top of the order.

While the rest of the rotation has started to stabilize a little, there are still expected to be some changes down the road. Schultz isn't the only starting arm ready for a taste of the bigs in Triple-A. Heck, even the bullpen has Grant Taylor, who has looked ready for a starting role as a solid opener this season.

Nevertheless, all eyes will be on Schultz over the next week-plus. The team's schedule currently puts him in line to make two starts in five days. After their three-game home stand against the Rays, they will head out West for a weekend set against the Athletics. Schultz is likely to be on the mound for Sunday's finale.

Schultz has been lighting it up to begin his 2026 season in the minors. The Oswego, Illinois native has registered a 1.39 ERA through his 14.0 innings pitched. This has included throwing 19 strikeouts and walking only two batters.

The incredible play comes one season after injury trouble forced Schultz to take a step back. The lefty dealt with knee issues that seemingly messed with his command and played a part in his ugly start at the Triple-A level. When healthy, however, Schultz has looked like one of the best in the game. And there is little doubt Schultz is feeling 100 percent right now.

How White Sox are Celebrating Noah Schultz

Feb 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Noah Schultz (76) throws the first pitches of his major league career during the fifth inning of a spring training game against the San Diego Padres at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

I think it's safe to say the Chicago White Sox are ready for the Noah Schultz experience!

Not only has the team promoted his start heavily over the last handful of days, but Chicago Sports Network announced a special lineup to celebrate the prospect's big moment. They will first show Schultz's last start with the Charlotte Knights at 1:30 p.m. CT. The southpaw threw 5.0 innings with 9 strikeouts in that performance and only allowed 1.0 earned run.

Then, between 4-5:30 p.m., CHSN will show two different 30-minute specials on Schultz's journey to the majors. Charlotte Knights manager Chad Pinder will also discuss Schultz on the White Sox Podcast. Finally, the Chicago Lead will then transition into White Sox Countdown Live before first pitch at 6:40 p.m. CT.

HAPPY NOAH SCHULTZ DAY TO ALL WHO CELEBRATE 🎉



Relive the path, hear the stories, and get ready for Noah Schultz’s MLB debut tonight.



📺 Wall-to-wall coverage all day on CHSN: https://t.co/4hxfZL4bPr pic.twitter.com/HBAusIQVOA — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) April 14, 2026

But, wait, there is more! CHSN has also shared that they will have an exclusive Noah Schultz Cam . The multi-view experience will be available to fans through their app.

To be sure, the weather tonight could prove to be an obstacle. The current forecast is calling for scattered storms in the Chicago area. While the Sox should be able to avoid heavy rain early on, there is a higher potential for severe weather in the later evening hours. Maybe Mother Nature is a Sox fan?