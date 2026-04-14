White Sox Welcome Back Everson Pereira, Place Pitcher on IL in Latest Roster Moves

The Chicago White Sox made the Noah Schultz news official on Tuesday afternoon. Announcing that the top pitching prospect would make his MLB debut this past weekend, Schultz was formally called up from Triple-A Charlotte. But, of course, this came with some subsequent moves.

As Schultz joins the big league roster, the recently called-up Jonathan Cannon has hit the 15-day IL. The former Sox starter was added to the bullpen ahead of the team's series finale against the Kansas City Royals. His tough start to the season in Charlotte carried over to Kauffman Stadium, as he allowed one run and three walks in not even a full inning of work. The Sox would pull him from the game due to right hip inflammation.

Considering Cannon's struggles and all the other pitching talent ready for a big league shot in the minors, it's hard to know if he will make his way back to the MLB league roster when healthy. If one thing is for sure, though, the recently injured Everson Pereira will.

Along with those two other transactions , the Sox have taken Pereira off the 15-day IL after a rehabilitation assignment in Charlotte. The outfielder was one of the final players to make the Opening Day roster, quickly serving as one of the team's better offensive options.

Indeed, the Sox' offense has been one of the worst in baseball to begin the season. As of Tuesday afternoon, they rank last in both hits and RBIs this season. While Pereira is known for some boom or bust play at the plate, he made some noise in his first five games with four hits, three runs, and a home run. To be sure, there are still questions about whether he can carve out a consistent role this season, but the Sox seemingly remain high on the power behind his swing.

Pereira will immediately re-enter the White Sox lineup on Tuesday, by the way. The right fielder will hit in the clean-up spot as the team faces lefty Shane McClanahan of the Rays.

What Everson Pereira's Return Means for the Rest of the Roster

Mar 19, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Everson Pereira against the San Diego Padres during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the White Sox moving off Lenyn Sosa on Monday in a surprise trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, they had an open roster spot to work with. In other words, they do not have to send anyone down in order to make room for Pereira's return. But I'm not so sure that means they aren't due for another change in the very near future.

Many were hoping Sam Antonacci would be the next White Sox prospect to hear his name called. The team appears to be taking a little more time with that decision, though he has made a very strong case for himself in Charlotte. The team has even started to play Antonacci more in left field, seemingly trying to diversify his game for a fast track to the majors. The Sox are stuffed in the infield, which would only make playing time that much harder to come by.

Regardless, there are several players to keep an eye on for a possible demotion in the coming days. Tanner Murray, Tristan Peters, and Dustin Harris have all been called up over the last couple of weeks. Each has had their moment, but whether any has played strong enough to lock in a spot moving forward is a fair question.

Harris has potentially made the best case for himself, despite being the most recent to join the clubhouse. The versatile outfielder had a strong Royals series, which included a remarkable home run robbery . Especially when we consider Brooks Baldwin has hit the season-ending IL, defensive versatility may be something this Sox team needs in the corners. Austin Hays also remains out with his hamstring strain.