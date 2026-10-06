Takeaways After White Sox Move One Win Out From ALCS with Comeback Win
After a thrilling Game 1 victory, the Chicago White Sox had a come-from-behind 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2. With that win, the White Sox now have a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Guardians as things move back to Chicago. They are officially one win away from an improbable ALCS berth.
Hitting A Tale of Two Halves
Through five innings, the White Sox offense had looked pitiful. Guardians starter Gavin Williams was nails, striking out 11 batters in five innings of work. While the White Sox scored a run off Williams with a Munetaka Murakami base hit, there wasn't much else going for the offense.
Then, the top of the sixth happened.
Williams would come into the sixth inning with 91 pitches, facing Hank Aaron Award finalist Miguel Vargas. The All-Star third baseman would get a base hit to force Erik Sabrowski into the game. Murakami would move the runner to second, and Randal Grichuk walked. However, an ill-timed pinch-hit by Tommy Pham that resulted in a pop-up would give Braden Montgomery a two-out RBI chance with runners on second and third.
Montgomery got his clutch playoff moment, guiding a first-pitch fastball down the right-field line for a two-run double to take the lead. The rookie would become the youngest player in White Sox history with a go-ahead hit in a postseason game. A Chase Meidroth single would extend the lead to 4-2.
Pitching Rock Steady
When it was announced that Anthony Kay would open this game, it came as a surprise and caused some frustration among fans. And it turns out that frustration was warranted, as it didn't work out like the other games with openers. Kay recorded just one out and gave up two runs (one earned) on a walk and a hit. Sean Newcomb came into the game and pitched two scoreless innings, but an error by him scored a run attributed to Kay.
Sean Burke came into the game later than expected, but he was fabulous. In 5.1 innings of work, Burke had a strong outing with six strikeouts, retiring 13 consecutive batters at one point. It was exactly what the White Sox needed, as well as a new franchise record!
Grant Taylor, after a four-inning save, came in and continued to be the White Sox' postseason MVP. He finished out the game, though not before giving fans a scare with a Jo Adell triple that scored a runner that Burke left on base. Nevertheless, he would hold down the ninth, all but ending Cleveland's hopes of advancing.
Next Up
The White Sox will now return to Chicago, looking to sweep the Guardians and advance to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2005.
As of now, neither team has a starter listed for Wednesday's Game 3. However, this would be a logical time for Davis Martin to make his postseason debut. Martin has not pitched since he got two outs on September 26. All the White Sox need is one win to continue their run that nobody saw coming.
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Matthew Singer is a contributor for White Sox on SI. Before joining SI in 2026, he worked for Heavy as an MLB contributor and Cubs on SI. Singer has a master's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. He loves sports more than anything in the world.