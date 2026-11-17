When the Chicago White Sox acquired catcher Joey Bart at the 2026 trade deadline, he was supposed to shore up a unit that had lost Kyle Teel and was completely ineffective offensively with Drew Romo, Edgar Quero, and others.

Instead, the White Sox traded Duncan Davitt to the Atlanta Braves for just three games from the veteran backstop before a broken hand ended his season.

Now, the White Sox have designated Bart for assignment, ending his disappointing tenure. In a corresponding move, the White Sox have selected the contracts of infielder William Bergolla Jr. and left-handed pitcher Jaden Woods from Triple-A.

The Chicago White Sox have selected the contracts of infielder William Bergolla Jr. and left-handed pitcher Jaden Woods from Class AAA Charlotte and have designated catcher Joey Bart for assignment. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) November 17, 2026

More On Joey Bart

Jul 8, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Joey Bart (16) circles the bases on a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Francisco Giants drafted Joey Bart second overall in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech. The young catcher, who was tasked with being the heir apparent to legend Buster Posey, debuted in 2020. He would not live up to the expectations.

In four seasons with San Francisco, Bart slashed .219/.288/.335 with 11 home runs. He was moved to the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he seemed to break out with a 2024 season that saw him hit 13 home runs. Unfortunately, it was not meant to be. In 2026, Bart played with three teams (the Pirates, Braves, and White Sox).

With Chicago, he went 0-for-6 with a walk in his tenure before a fastball to the hands ended his time with the White Sox.

What Do the Moves Mean for the White Sox?

Joey Bart was estimated to get a hefty figure in arbitration for playing just three games with Chicago ($2.9 million). The White Sox could've non-tendered Bart. Instead, the White Sox have opted to release Bart, opening up a 40-man roster spot for the Rule 5 protections that must happen by Tuesday evening.

Indeed, this created an opening for Top-10 prospect Bergolla and Woods, who was acquired from the Pirates in the Jacob Gonzalez trade. With Dustin May's signing not official yet, the 40-man roster is now at 40.

Going into the offseason, the White Sox know they'll have to seek more catching depth behind Teel. Currently, Quero and Romo are the only other catchers on the 40-man roster. That isn't going to do it for a team that has championship aspirations. Therefore, expect the White Sox to be real players in the catcher market over the next few weeks.

Tyler Stephenson, Austin Hedges, Kyle Higashioka, James McCann, Gary Sánchez, and others are attainable free agents in the White Sox' expected price range.

Expect more roster maneuvering to occur before the end of the day and possibly a catcher signing before Dec. 1.