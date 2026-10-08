White Sox Fans Share What Makes This Team Special During Watch Party

Per the box score, the announced attendance for Game 3 of the ALDS at Rate Field was 40,590. In spite of being denied the chance to see the White Sox clinch against the Cleveland Guardians, those who got to be there were part of an electric experience, at least early on.

As for those unable to attend the game, many still wanted to be near the ballpark at packed establishments around Bridgeport. Among them was the Ramova Theatre on South Halsted, which hosted a watch party that was free to attend for those who snagged general admission tickets.

The party attracted people from all over the South Side. Among them was Scott Schaap of Pilsen, who attended Game 2 in Cleveland. His thoughts about this year's Sox echoed those of many throughout the fan base.

"Nobody had any expectation going into this year," said Schaap. "And just the way this team has kind of won everybody over not just with their play but with the personalities, the attitude, the kind of 'us against the world' sort of vibe. I think people really latched on that."

Of course, Sox fans have a history of locking onto teams and players they believe are worthy of it. Bob Buralli, who lives near Midway Airport and attended the party with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson, has been following the Sox for decades. He certainly has his reasons to be proud of the 2026 iteration.

"They're grinders," Buralli said. "It's nice to see they work as a team. They got each other's backs."

That's a description that seems to describe Chicago as a whole. Greg Whigham of Roseland, who switched his allegiance from the Cubs after they traded Bill Madlock and then Bruce Sutter, is all too keen to get behind it.

"Chicago, baby," said Whigham. "Worker's mentality. You know. Like the Bears. Blue collar. Chicago. We get down, we represent our town, and we kick ass. And we got good food."

Superlatives aside, the party served as a microcosm of Chicago itself, with many different backgrounds represented. Of course, what they all had in common was cheering the Sox to victory, even if that victory didn't happen on this particular day.

As it has throughout the series, the Ramova will host another watch party for Game 4, which has been moved to a 7:08 p.m. CDT first pitch after it became the only ALDS game on the schedule for Thursday. But again, it's only one of several neighborhood gatherings that will be taking place for those not at the game.