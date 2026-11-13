White Sox Sound Ready to Aggressively Pursue a Starter, Build on 2026 Momentum

The Chicago White Sox have been longing for an opportunity like this.

After three straight 100-loss seasons, the organization pulled off a remarkable and historic turnaround. AL Manager of the Year winner Will Venable led the franchise to an 84-78 season that saw them advance all the way to an ALCS Game 5.

Even more exciting, the White Sox did it behind one of the least-experienced rosters in baseball. A handful of their young players burst onto the scene, including multiple rookies. Add in the other high-profile names waiting in the farm system, and Chicago's South Side team feels set up for the long haul.

Indeed, for the first time in a long time, the White Sox have an excuse to be genuinely aggressive in the free agent market. Not only do they have the backbone of a winning team, but they have the kind of talent that can create sustained success on the South Side. In other words, this doesn't appear to be some kind of one-and-done competitive campaign, which makes handing out a big-time payday even more worth it.

To be sure, only time will tell exactly which direction GM Chris Getz decides to go, but a recent report suggests that a big splash is very much on the table.

White Sox Eyeing Big-Name Starter?

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches during the first inning during Game 3 of the World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During an appearance on Foul Territory, Bob Nightengale shared some insight into the White Sox' plans for this winter. The long-time MLB reporter said that he believes the franchise will make a push for one of the league's top starting pitchers:

"I think right in the Michael King, Peralta sort of thing – not a Skubal – but one of those guys for sure. I think they are going to spend money, I really do."

While the White Sox have been scared to spend big in the past, Nightengale pointed to their rising ticket sales and motivated young roster. Of course, whether the White Sox can actually convince arms like Michael King and Freddy Peralta to hop aboard is an entirely different matter. But you can't even start that process until you're willing to pull out the checkbook.

For what it's worth, these comments from Nightengale also come alongside Chris Getz himself saying that Chicago may finally be willing to sign a starter to a long-term deal, per the Chicago Sun-Times. The front office leader was blunt about how they were not in a position to make such moves in recent years and that the circumstances have finally changed.

Again, this doesn't guarantee that the White Sox will walk away with one of the best available arms. Let's not forget there was some serious talk about them making a big move at the trade deadline, only to settle for their failed Luis Castillo transaction. However, the mere fact that they are even part of the conversation gives White Sox fans just another reason to be very optimistic about the future.